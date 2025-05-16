Pleasant Run Farms Swim Club Snack Bar

Ice Cream Novelty
$1

Italian Ice, Icee Squeeze, Bomb Pop, Outshine Juice Bar, Fudge Bar

Ice Cream Novelty
$1.50

Fat Boy Sandwich, Snickers, Strawberry Crunch, Chocolate Crunch, Classic Sandwich

Ice Cream Novelty
$2

Drumstick, KitKat Bar, KitKat Cone, Oreo Sandwich

Pretzel
$2.50

Jumbo Pretzel

Pretzel w/ Cheese Sauce
$4

Jumbo Pretzel with 3.65oz Cheese Sauce Cup

Extra Cheese Cup
$1.75

3.65 oz cup of nacho cheese

Mozzarella Sticks w/Marinara
$3.75

6 sticks with 1 marinara sauce

Extra Marinara Sauce Cup
$1.50

Extra Cup of Marinara

Nachos w/ Cheese
$4

3oz bag of chips with 3.65oz cheese cup

Pepperoni Pizza Rolls
$1

6 Totinos Pizza Rolls

Chicken Nuggets
$2

5 Tyson Chicken Nuggets and 1 Ranch cup

2 Extra Cups of Ranch
$1.50

(this program doesn't allow for items that cost less than $1) One cup of ranch is 0.75 so pay cash or buy 2 extra

Crackers
$1

Goldfish, Cheez-It, Popcorn

Chips
$1.25

1oz size bags of assorted chips (Potato Chips, Doritos, Fritos, Cheetos, Funyuns, Takis etc)

Specialty Chips
$1.50

Pringles, Sun Chips, Chex Mix

Cookies
$1

Oreos,

Candy
$1

AirHeads (2), Starburst, LifeSavers, Ring Pop (2)

Candy
$1.50

SourPatch, Swedish Fish, Mentos, BabyBottlePop, Airhead Extreme, Push Pop

Candy
$2

Skittles, Nerds Gummy, Triple Push Pop

Cotton Candy
$2
Bottled Water
$1.25

16.9oz bottle of water

Bottled Soda
$2

16.9oz bottled soda

Canned Soda
$1.25

12oz Cans

Lemonade
$1.50

16.9oz Bottled Lemonade

Sports Drink
$2.25

20oz Sports Drinks

