Pleasant Run Farms Swim Club Snack Bar

Italian Ice, Icee Squeeze, Bomb Pop, Outshine Juice Bar, Fudge Bar
Fat Boy Sandwich, Snickers, Strawberry Crunch, Chocolate Crunch, Classic Sandwich
Drumstick, KitKat Bar, KitKat Cone, Oreo Sandwich
Jumbo Pretzel
Jumbo Pretzel with 3.65oz Cheese Sauce Cup
3.65 oz cup of nacho cheese
6 sticks with 1 marinara sauce
Extra Cup of Marinara
3oz bag of chips with 3.65oz cheese cup
6 Totinos Pizza Rolls
5 Tyson Chicken Nuggets and 1 Ranch cup
(this program doesn't allow for items that cost less than $1) One cup of ranch is 0.75 so pay cash or buy 2 extra
Goldfish, Cheez-It, Popcorn
1oz size bags of assorted chips (Potato Chips, Doritos, Fritos, Cheetos, Funyuns, Takis etc)
Pringles, Sun Chips, Chex Mix
Oreos,
AirHeads (2), Starburst, LifeSavers, Ring Pop (2)
SourPatch, Swedish Fish, Mentos, BabyBottlePop, Airhead Extreme, Push Pop
Skittles, Nerds Gummy, Triple Push Pop
16.9oz bottle of water
16.9oz bottled soda
12oz Cans
16.9oz Bottled Lemonade
20oz Sports Drinks
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!