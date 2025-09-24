Pleasant Spartans Annual Gala

Marion, OH 43302, USA
-Company name and logo prominently displayed and announced throughout the event
-Company name & logo included in social media posts leading up to the event
-(1) gala meal ticket including (1) reverse raffle entry
-Company name and logo displayed at food tables and announced throughout the event
-Company name & logo included in social media posts leading up to the event
-Company name shared throughout reverse raffle
-Company name & logo included in social media posts leading up to the event
-Signage displayed as table centerpiece
-Company name & logo included in social media posts leading up to the event
-Includes (10) gala meal tickets (Each ticket includes an entry into the reverse raffle)
-Signage displayed as table centerpiece
-Company name & logo included in social media posts leading up to the event
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!