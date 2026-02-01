Pleasant Valley Preschool

Pleasant Valley Cooperative Preschool Tuition 2026-2027

Registration Fee
$100

This is a one-time payment per student upon registering.

TK Enrichment Tuition
$380

1 month of tuition for TK Enrichment M/T/W/Th class

Preschool Tuition
$270

1 month of tuition for Preschool M/W/F class

Toddler Tuition
$204

1 month of tuition for Toddler T/Th class

Parent & Me Tuition
$88

1 month of tuition for Parent & Me Friday class

Curriculum Fee (TK Enrichment & Preschool)
$100

This is a one-time payment per student for the TK Enrichment and Preschool classes.

Curriculum Fee (Toddler)
$75

This is a one-time payment per student for the Toddler class.

Curriculum Fee (Parent & Me)
$50

This is a one-time payment per student for the Parent & Me class.

Late Fee
$20

This payment is added to your existing monthly tuition amount after the 7th of every month.

