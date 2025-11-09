Pleasant Valley Preschool

Pleasant Valley Preschool
Pleasant Valley Preschool's Silent Auction 2025

440 Skyway Dr, Camarillo, CA 93010, USA

#209 F45 1 Month Membership
One month of F45 membership in Camarillo and an exclusive starter goodie bag.

#223 MSA Afternoon Training Camp
1 month afternoon soccer training camp for 1 player (ages 3-12) once a week.

#224 Guardianship Package
The guardianship package from experienced attorney Jillian Cardona includes a family strategy session, nomination and letters for temporary and permanent guardians, guardian exclusion letter, all necessary emergency information, and laminated wallet cards.

#225 Custom Business Email Signature
Professionally crafted business email signature by Kinship Creative.

#234 Bookkeeping Services by Rosie
$200 worth of bookkeeping services.

#239 VIP Comedy Tickets
2 VIP tickets to Bear Cave Comedy in Santa Barbara

#235 Pregnancy personal training in home
2 in home visits with Doctor of Physical Therapy.

#303 Autumn Harvest Wreath with Bow
16-inch grapevine wreath with faux cream, rust, and orange flowers and big bow.

