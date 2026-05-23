3 N 1 Trinity Services Inc

Hosted by

3 N 1 Trinity Services Inc

About this event

Please Support Pull Up to Empower Back to School Expo

2922 MLK Jr Blvd Bldg C

Dallas, Texas 75215

General Admission
Free
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Resource vendor
Free

Vendor Guidelines for Pull Up to Empower Back to School Expo

  • Booth setup: Each vendor will be assigned a six-foot table.
  • Signage: A table tent with your organization’s name will be provided.
  • Giveaways: Vendors are requested to bring and pass out a school supply item at their table.
  • Activities: Feel free to offer any giveaways or interactive activities to engage attendees.
  • Food: Lunch and light snacks will be provided for vendors.
  • Setup time: 9am
  • Break-down: 2:30pm


Sponsorship opportunity
Free

Sponsorship opportunities

  • Benefits: Your logo on program materials, name recognition during the event, and exposure across our social media channels.
  • Levels and investment:
    • Friend Sponsor: $100–$500
    • Silver Sponsor: $501–$900
    • Gold Sponsor: $901–$1000
    • Platinum Sponsor: $1001–$1,500
Volunteer Opportunity
Free

Volunteer Opportunities – Pull Up to Empower Back to School Expo (Aug 8, 2026)

Important eligibility and timing

  • Volunteers must be 18 years or older.
  • Must be able to lift at least 15 pounds and be comfortable with substantial walking.
  • All volunteers must be pre-approved by the organizing organization by July 2026 and show up only if approved.
  • On Aug 8, report to the location by 8:30 a.m. for check-in and assignments.
  • Orientation and an official approval letter will be provided through the organization prior to the event.

Shifts and roles

  • Registration table: greet attendees, check-in, and hand out materials.
  • Guest greeting/wayfinding: welcome guests, direct to activities, manage lines.
  • Pre-event prep (Aug 7): bag stuffing and setup assistance (time to be confirmed).
  • Day-of setup and teardown (Aug 8): assist with booth setup and post-event breakdown.
  • Snack distribution and volunteer support (Aug 8): assist with snacks and ensure volunteers are supported.
  • Special roles: face painters for family-friendly entertainment; game facilitators for activities and giveaways.

How to apply (and what happens next)

  • Please reply with your name, contact information, availability on Aug 7 and Aug 8, and which roles you’re interested in. [email protected]
  • Note that submitting interest does not guarantee approval; volunteers must be pre-approved.
  • If approved, you will receive an orientation and an official approval letter.

Next steps

  • We’ll share a finalized Aug 7 setup window and the orientation schedule once approvals are in place.
  • A brief briefing will be provided to all approved volunteers prior to the event.
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