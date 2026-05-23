Please Support Pull Up to Empower Back to School Expo

Volunteer Opportunities – Pull Up to Empower Back to School Expo (Aug 8, 2026)
Important eligibility and timing
- Volunteers must be 18 years or older.
- Must be able to lift at least 15 pounds and be comfortable with substantial walking.
- All volunteers must be pre-approved by the organizing organization by July 2026 and show up only if approved.
- On Aug 8, report to the location by 8:30 a.m. for check-in and assignments.
- Orientation and an official approval letter will be provided through the organization prior to the event.
Shifts and roles
- Registration table: greet attendees, check-in, and hand out materials.
- Guest greeting/wayfinding: welcome guests, direct to activities, manage lines.
- Pre-event prep (Aug 7): bag stuffing and setup assistance (time to be confirmed).
- Day-of setup and teardown (Aug 8): assist with booth setup and post-event breakdown.
- Snack distribution and volunteer support (Aug 8): assist with snacks and ensure volunteers are supported.
- Special roles: face painters for family-friendly entertainment; game facilitators for activities and giveaways.
How to apply (and what happens next)
- Please reply with your name, contact information, availability on Aug 7 and Aug 8, and which roles you’re interested in. [email protected]
- Note that submitting interest does not guarantee approval; volunteers must be pre-approved.
- If approved, you will receive an orientation and an official approval letter.
Next steps
- We’ll share a finalized Aug 7 setup window and the orientation schedule once approvals are in place.
- A brief briefing will be provided to all approved volunteers prior to the event.