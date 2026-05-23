Please Support Pull Up to Empower Back to School Expo

Volunteer Opportunities – Pull Up to Empower Back to School Expo (Aug 8, 2026)

Important eligibility and timing

Volunteers must be 18 years or older.

Must be able to lift at least 15 pounds and be comfortable with substantial walking.

All volunteers must be pre-approved by the organizing organization by July 2026 and show up only if approved.

On Aug 8, report to the location by 8:30 a.m. for check-in and assignments.