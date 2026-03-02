3Wheel Therapy

Hosted by

3Wheel Therapy

About this event

Pleasure Island Bike Fest 2026

811 Harper Ave

Carolina Beach, NC 28428, USA

Vendor Fee- Business
$100

For-profit business vendor space includes space for a 10x10 tent. Vendors must provide their own tent/table/chairs. Business vendors may solicit/sell products and services on-site.

Vendor Fee- NonProfit
$25

Non-Profit vendor space includes space for a 10x10 tent. Vendors must provide their own tent/table/chairs. Non-profits may solicit/sell products/services but may not solicit donations.

Vendor Fee- Club
$25

Cycling Clubs- vendor space includes space for a 10x10 tent. Vendors must provide their own tent/table/chairs. Clubs may sell products but may not solicit donations.

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