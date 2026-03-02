Pleasure Island Bike Fest 2026

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About this event
For-profit business vendor space includes space for a 10x10 tent. Vendors must provide their own tent/table/chairs. Business vendors may solicit/sell products and services on-site.
Non-Profit vendor space includes space for a 10x10 tent. Vendors must provide their own tent/table/chairs. Non-profits may solicit/sell products/services but may not solicit donations.
Cycling Clubs- vendor space includes space for a 10x10 tent. Vendors must provide their own tent/table/chairs. Clubs may sell products but may not solicit donations.
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