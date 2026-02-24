Voices of Hope Inc

Offered by

Voices of Hope Inc

About the memberships

Pledge to Recovery - Advocate Membership

Advocate (Monthly) $25-$80
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Raising awareness and providing resources that strengthen our reach.

Monthly pledges of $25-$80

Supporter benefits plus...

Early Bird access to all ticket sales 10% off

Advocate (Annual) $250-$999
Pay what you can

Valid until April 20, 2027

Raising awareness and providing resources that strengthen our reach.

Annual pledge of $250-$999

Supporter benefits plus...

Early Bird access to all ticket sales 10% off

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!