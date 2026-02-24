Voices of Hope Inc

Offered by

Voices of Hope Inc

About the memberships

Pledge to Recovery - Champion Membership

Champion (Monthly) $85-$400
Pay what you can

Renews monthly

Driving impact, ensuring programs grow, and meeting community needs.

Monthly pledge of $85-$400

Advocate benefits plus...

Name listed on donor wall website

4 tickets to our Annual Gala

Your logo on our pledge page 1/year as a Champion

Champion (Annual) $1,000-$4,999
Pay what you can

Valid until April 14, 2027

Driving impact, ensuring programs grow, and meeting community needs.

Annual pledge of $1,000-$4,999

Advocate benefits plus...

Name listed on donor wall website

4 tickets to our Annual Gala

Your logo on our pledge page 1/year as a Champion

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!