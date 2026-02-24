Pledge to Recovery - Champion Membership

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About the memberships
Renews monthly
Driving impact, ensuring programs grow, and meeting community needs.
Monthly pledge of $85-$400
Advocate benefits plus...
Name listed on donor wall website
4 tickets to our Annual Gala
Your logo on our pledge page 1/year as a Champion
Valid until April 14, 2027
Driving impact, ensuring programs grow, and meeting community needs.
Annual pledge of $1,000-$4,999
Advocate benefits plus...
Name listed on donor wall website
4 tickets to our Annual Gala
Your logo on our pledge page 1/year as a Champion
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