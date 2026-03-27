Canterbury Brook Academy of the Arts

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Canterbury Brook Academy of the Arts

About this event

Pledges for the Hoedown Dance-a-Thon

267 Van Ness St

Newburgh, NY 12550, USA

Squirrel Supporter
$3

A pledge of $1 per hour shows your support for a dancing squirrel's efforts at the 3 hour Hoedown!

Dance Lover
$15

A pledge of $5 per hour expresses your enthusiasm for your dancer and their efforts in support of their school over the 3 hour event!

Hoedown Champion
$30

A pledge of $10 per hour demonstrates your excitement about your Hoedowner's 3 hours of moves in support of his/her school!

Dance-a-Thon Master
$60

A pledge of $20 per hour sends clear message of heartfelt encouragement of your dancer's 3 hours on the dance floor!

Add a donation for Canterbury Brook Academy of the Arts

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