Pledges for the Hoedown Dance-a-Thon

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About this event
A pledge of $1 per hour shows your support for a dancing squirrel's efforts at the 3 hour Hoedown!
A pledge of $5 per hour expresses your enthusiasm for your dancer and their efforts in support of their school over the 3 hour event!
A pledge of $10 per hour demonstrates your excitement about your Hoedowner's 3 hours of moves in support of his/her school!
A pledge of $20 per hour sends clear message of heartfelt encouragement of your dancer's 3 hours on the dance floor!
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