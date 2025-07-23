Plein Air Art in the Park and Picnic

Hosted by
About this event
This ticket is for the Plein Air art class. Check-in is at 10:30 and the class runs from 11am to 1 pm. We will provide you with supplies for the class.
Park admission is a separate fee payable upon entry to the park.
This ticket is for the Plein Air art class. Check-in is at 10:30 and the class runs from 11am to 1 pm. Please bring your own supplies and medium for the class.
Park admission is a separate fee payable upon entry to the park.
This ticket is for the artists to paint in the park and space for each to offer their art for sale. This ticket includes lunch and water.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!