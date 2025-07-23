Friends of Blue Spring State Park

Plein Air Art in the Park and Picnic

2100 W French Ave

Orange City, FL 32763, USA

Art Class - we provide your supplies
$25

This ticket is for the Plein Air art class. Check-in is at 10:30 and the class runs from 11am to 1 pm. We will provide you with supplies for the class.

Park admission is a separate fee payable upon entry to the park.


Art Class - bring your own supplies
$15

This ticket is for the Plein Air art class. Check-in is at 10:30 and the class runs from 11am to 1 pm. Please bring your own supplies and medium for the class.

Park admission is a separate fee payable upon entry to the park.

Artist to paint and sell their art
$65

This ticket is for the artists to paint in the park and space for each to offer their art for sale. This ticket includes lunch and water.

