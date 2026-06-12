An impressionistic painting captures a sunlit room with a patterned curtained window in the background and furniture in the foreground.
Surf Point

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Surf Point

About this event

Plein Air Painting facilitated by artist Ryan Kish

Register for Plein Air Painting
Free

Suggested donation of $25. We welcome donations above or below this amount based on your ability to give.


Surf Point is a 501c3 public charity. In order to maintain our public charity status, we must raise funds from the broad public to show support beyond large donations. Your support in any amount, from $1, is beneficial to Surf Point being able to demonstrate public support and supports our programs.

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