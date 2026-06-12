Plein Air Painting facilitated by artist Ryan Kish

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About this event
Suggested donation of $25. We welcome donations above or below this amount based on your ability to give.
Surf Point is a 501c3 public charity. In order to maintain our public charity status, we must raise funds from the broad public to show support beyond large donations. Your support in any amount, from $1, is beneficial to Surf Point being able to demonstrate public support and supports our programs.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!