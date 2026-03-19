World Shibori Network Foundation / 12 ISS

Hosted by

World Shibori Network Foundation / 12 ISS

About this event

Plisse Brennerei - Architecture of Paper Workshop 30 Sept

Inner Margarethenstrasse 19 CH 4051 Basel

General Admission
$175

10 left!

Workshop: The Architecture of Paper

Perfect for the curious maker interested in the "how" behind the magic.

Understand the engineering of the fold. This workshop focuses on the secret behind every pleat: the mold. After a deep dive into pleating history, you will learn to construct the very tools used in the craft.

  • The Experience: History and demo, followed by a guide session on folding your own small paper mold from a variety of templates 
  • The Result: your own handmade mold and the knowledge of how to test it
  • Duration: 4 Hours
  • Capacity: Max 10 participants

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