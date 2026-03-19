Plisse Brennerei - The Pleated Interior Workshop 29 Sept

Workshop: The Architecture of Paper
Perfect for the curious maker interested in the "how" behind the magic.
Understand the engineering of the fold. This workshop focuses on the secret behind every pleat: the mold. After a deep dive into pleating history, you will learn to construct the very tools used in the craft.
- The Experience: History and demo, followed by a guide session on folding your own small paper mold from a variety of templates
- The Result: your own handmade mold and the knowledge of how to test it
- Duration: 4 Hours
- Capacity: Max 10 participants
Workshop: The Architecture of Paper
Perfect for the curious maker interested in the "how" behind the magic.
Understand the engineering of the fold. This workshop focuses on the secret behind every pleat: the mold. After a deep dive into pleating history, you will learn to construct the very tools used in the craft.
- The Experience: History and demo, followed by a guide session on folding your own small paper mold from a variety of templates
- The Result: your own handmade mold and the knowledge of how to test it
- Duration: 4 Hours
- Capacity: Max 10 participants