PLL Assists' Fairway to Opportunity 2025 Silent Auction

Starting bid
Experience the Premier Lacrosse League like never before with four field-side seats to a 2026 regular season ticketed event of your choice! Feel every goal, hit, and celebration up close as the speed and intensity of the game unfold right before your eyes.
Perfect for fans, friends, or family, this is the ultimate front-row experience for an unforgettable day of world-class lacrosse.
Redeemable for any ticketed 2026 regular season event (subject to availability at time of request).
Starting bid
Be part of history in the inaugural full season of the Women’s Lacrosse League with four field-side seats to a 2026 regular season ticketed event of your choice! Witness the speed, skill, and passion of the top women athletes in the sport as they compete just steps from the field.
This is a unique opportunity to experience the energy, intensity, and excitement of women’s lacrosse firsthand — perfect for fans, families, or anyone who wants to celebrate and support the growth of the game.
Redeemable for any ticketed 2026 WLL regular season event (subject to availability at time of request).
Starting bid
Experience the excitement with four field-side seats to the 2026 PLL and Women’s Lacrosse League Championship Series! Watch the top four teams from the 2025 PLL season and all four WLL teams compete in the fast-paced sixes format, the style set to be featured in the Olympics. Every goal, save, and highlight unfolds right before your eyes in this action-packed showdown.
This is the ultimate front-row experience, perfect for fans who want to see the season’s most intense and thrilling games up close.
Redeemable for any ticketed 2026 PLL or WLL Championship Series event (subject to availability at time of request).
Starting bid
Elevate your collection with this Super Bowl 59 commemorative helmet signed by Will Shipley! Shipley, a Super Bowl champion and First-Team All-American, is known for his speed, skill, and versatility on the field. He also graduated from Clemson with a perfect 4.0 GPA, highlighting his dedication on and off the field.
A passionate lacrosse player and supporter, Will helped local Philadelphia youth attend the 2025 lacrosse semifinals, giving back to a sport he loves. This helmet celebrates both his football achievements and his commitment to growing the game of lacrosse, making it a meaningful and highly collectible addition for fans and collectors alike.
Starting bid
Own a truly unique piece of lacrosse craftsmanship with this handcrafted stick created by Jack Johnson, one of the most respected and skilled stick makers in the sport. Each stick is meticulously designed and built by hand, blending precision, performance, and artistry.
Perfect for collectors, players, or fans who appreciate the artistry and tradition behind every great lacrosse stick, this piece is both functional and display-worthy. Its quality, attention to detail, and connection to a master craftsman make it a standout addition to any lacrosse collection.
Starting bid
Experience lacrosse like very few ever will with four (4) coveted President’s Row seats to a single ticketed 2026 PLL or WLL event of your choice. These seats are not available for public purchase, putting you and your guests in the most exclusive spot in the house, just steps from the field and at the heart of the action.
This all-inclusive VIP package also includes travel reimbursement up to $800, one hotel room, parking, and catering for a seamless, luxury experience. As an unforgettable bonus, you will receive a team-signed jersey from the team of your choice, making this package a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for fans and collectors alike.
Be among the few to enjoy front-row access, unparalleled views, and behind-the-scenes perks that bring you closer to the game than ever before!
Starting bid
Own a piece of lacrosse history with a 2025 New York Atlas Championship Ring. This is not a replica and will not be available for sale — the winner will receive one of the actual rings awarded to the team, making it one of only a few in existence.
With its intricate design and attention to detail, this ring is a rare collector’s item that embodies the hard work, skill, and triumph of a championship-winning team. Perfect for fans and collectors, it is a tangible symbol of victory and a standout addition to any lacrosse memorabilia collection.
Note: the pictured is the 2024 Utah Archers ring to give an idea of what you can expect from this item. The ring will not be sent until the first half of 2026.
Starting bid
Own a piece of the championship with this authentic 2025 Championship game-worn helmet from Jake Piseno, personally signed by the two-time All-Star, 2025 Long Stick Midfielder of the Year and 2025 First Team All-Pro member.
Worn during the season’s biggest game, this helmet carries the energy, skill, and intensity that earned Piseno his top honors. A must-have for collectors and fans, it is a tangible connection to one of lacrosse’s most thrilling moments.
Starting bid
This 2025 Championship game-worn helmet from Jared Bernhardt is personally signed and comes straight from the field where the season’s defining moments unfolded.
Bernhardt, a 2025 First Team All-Pro, was a standout performer in the championship, and this helmet captures his elite skill and contribution to the team. Perfect for display, it’s a prized addition for any serious lacrosse collector.
Starting bid
Celebrate the championship with this 2025 Championship game-worn helmet from Jeff Teat, personally signed by the five-time All-Star, five-time All-Pro, 2024 MVP, and 2024 Attackman of the Year.
Worn during the season’s most important game, this helmet embodies Teat’s elite talent and the intensity of championship-level lacrosse. It’s a rare collectible for fans and collectors who want a piece of the action from one of the sport’s brightest stars.
Starting bid
Experience a full day of world-class golf at Hamilton Farm Golf Club in Gladstone, New Jersey — home of the 2025 PLL Assists Golf Outing. This package includes a round on both of Hamilton Farm’s acclaimed courses: the championship-level Highlands Course and the Hickory Course, the only par-3 course in the U.S. to host a USGA championship.
Both rounds must be played on the same day, offering a rare chance to enjoy two distinct and unforgettable golf experiences at one of the region’s most exclusive clubs.
