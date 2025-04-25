Columbia Youth Lacrosse
PLL/WLL All Star Weekend
1460 E Front St
Kansas City, MO 64120, USA
Weekend Pass - Upper West Mid 10J
$44
Weekend Pass for Friday and Saturday events (orange section)
Weekend Pass for Friday and Saturday events (orange section)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Friday - Upper West Mid 10J
$25
Friday only ticket - Skills challenge and WLL game (orange section)
Friday only ticket - Skills challenge and WLL game (orange section)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
Saturday - Upper West Mid 10J
$29
Saturday only ticket - PLL game (orange section)
Saturday only ticket - PLL game (orange section)
seeMoreDetailsMobile
add
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing
checkout