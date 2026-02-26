Plot purchase donation

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One space is $5,500.00 This is a split transaction to total the full price amount $5,500.00. The reason for the split is that Zeffy max credit card purchase is only $4,999.00. This is one of two charges and the second should be $2,500.00. This is not a donation this is a purchase.
One single niche space is $5,500.00 This is a split transaction to total the full price amount $5,500.00. The reason for the split is that Zeffy max credit card purchase is only $4,999.00. This is two of two charges and the first should have been $3,000.00. This is a purchase not a donation.
One single niche space is $5,500.00 This is a split transaction to total the full price amount $5,500.00. The reason for the split is that Zeffy max credit card purchase is only $4,999.00. This is one of two charges and the second should be $2,500.00. This is a purchase not a donation.
One space is $5,500.00 This is a split transaction to total the full price amount $5,500.00. The reason for the split is that Zeffy max credit card purchase is only $4,999.00. This first charge should have been $3,000.00. This is a purchase not a donation.
One companion Niche space is $6,500.00 This is a split transaction to total the full price amount $6,500.00. The reason for the split is that Zeffy max credit card purchase is only $4,999.00. This is one of two charges second should be $2,000.00. This is a purchase not a donation.
One companion niche space is $6,500.00 This is a split transaction to total the full price amount $6,500.00. The reason for the split is that Zeffy max credit card purchase is only $4,999.00. This is two of two charges and the first should have been $4,500.00. This is a purchase not a donation.
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