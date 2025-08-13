Plum Hockey Golf Outing Ticket Sales

$5 for a chance to win a Breeo 24 X-Series Smokeless Firepit with Grill Accessory.
Winner will be revealed on the Plum Hockey Facebook Page when all chances are sold.
Winner will be notified by phone.
20 tickets for $20
Can be used for Basket Raffle or Beer Tower
7 tickets for $10
Can be used for Basket Raffle or Beer Tower
50/50 Tickets ONLY
$5 for 15 tickets
50/50 Tickets ONLY
$3 for 5 tickets
Mulligans
4 for $20
Limit 1 per 4-some
$5 per chance.
Winner takes half the pot
Plum Hockey T-Shirt
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!