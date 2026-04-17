With Love For The Animals Inc

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With Love For The Animals Inc

About this event

Plushie Art Class on the Farm by Sarizzy Art Studio

Westlake

FL, USA

Goat plushie + art class and farm time
$50

Your child will receive a goat plush and a shirt to design and decorate at this one of a kind plushie art class lead by Sarizzy Art studio. Enjoy time with the animals before you leave and be sure to take lots of pictures.

Llama plushie + art class and farm time
$50

Your child will receive a llama plush and a shirt to design and decorate at this one of a kind plushie art class lead by Sarizzy Art studio. Enjoy time with the animals before you leave and be sure to take lots of pictures.

Wolf plushie + art class and farm time
$50

Your child will receive a wolf plush and a shirt to design and decorate at this one of a kind plushie art class lead by Sarizzy Art studio. Enjoy time with the animals before you leave and be sure to take lots of pictures.

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