Booster Fees

Offered by
About this shop
This fee supports the Plymouth High School softball program and helps cover shared team expenses such as field and facility costs, equipment, uniform costs, team photography, and other program needs for the current season.
Each softball family is required to prepay for a minimum of 10 raffle tickets at $20 per ticket ($200 total).
Families will receive 10 raffle tickets to sell. The family keeps the proceeds from the sale of these 10 tickets.
This payment represents the required minimum prepayment only. Additional raffle tickets may be sold to raise additional funds for the team.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!