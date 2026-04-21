Hosted by

Plymouth High School Girls Soccer

About this event

Plymouth Boys and Girls Soccer Golf Outing

2936 S Lotz Rd

Canton, MI 48188, USA

Single Golfer
$125

Includes green fees and cart, continental breakfast, lunch at the turn, and dinner following the event.

Foursome
$500

Includes green fees and cart, continental breakfast, lunch at the turn, and dinner following the event for all four golfers.

Hole Sponsor
$200

Sponsor a hole on the course (Does not include greens fee/food/etc)

Hole in one Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsor one of the par 3s on the course for a hole in one challenge (Does not include greens fee/food/etc)

Add a donation for Plymouth High School Girls Soccer

$

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