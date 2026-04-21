Plymouth Boys and Girls Soccer Golf Outing

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About this event
Includes green fees and cart, continental breakfast, lunch at the turn, and dinner following the event.
Includes green fees and cart, continental breakfast, lunch at the turn, and dinner following the event for all four golfers.
Sponsor a hole on the course (Does not include greens fee/food/etc)
Sponsor one of the par 3s on the course for a hole in one challenge (Does not include greens fee/food/etc)
$
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