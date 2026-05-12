Path International

Hosted by

Path International

About this event

Indy - Benefit Dinner

7371 E 116th St

Fishers, IN 46038, USA

Individual Ticket
$50

Your ticket will cover the cost of your attendance at the event. Doors open at 5:30pm, dinner is at 6:00pm. Table seating will be assigned. Meal will be buffet style; if you require allergy friendly meal please contact us after ticket purchase. Tickets are non-refundable.


Table Sponsor
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Your table sponsorship will help cover the cost of the dinner for your table of 8. Sponsor a table and invite your friends! Doors open at 5:30, dinner is at 6pm. The meal will be buffet style; if you require allergy friendly meal please contact us after ticket purchase. Tickets are non-refundable.


Below, you will have the option to submit your guests' names. If you are unsure of your guests at this time, we will get in touch with you closer to the event date.


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