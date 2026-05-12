Indy - Benefit Dinner

Your table sponsorship will help cover the cost of the dinner for your table of 8. Sponsor a table and invite your friends! Doors open at 5:30, dinner is at 6pm. The meal will be buffet style; if you require allergy friendly meal please contact us after ticket purchase. Tickets are non-refundable.





Below, you will have the option to submit your guests' names. If you are unsure of your guests at this time, we will get in touch with you closer to the event date.



