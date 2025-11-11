PMBL Silent Auction for Hurricane Relief

Starting bid
See that picture? That could be YOU! Right in the middle of the action. We are auctioning off TWO courtside seats vs the NETS on 12/23/25! Each ticket VALUE is $3,562!
Bring that Papa Kind energy and show up for the best team in the NBA (*soon)! Sec 113, Row AA - 76ers vs Atlantla Hawks on Thanksgiving Weekend! These seats are on the court and each ticket is VALUED at $700!
The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High OG is the limited edition collaboration from the rap superstar and Jordan Brand on the iconic silhouette that features a major twist. One look at the Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 and you’ll notice the backwards Swoosh across the upper, a first for the legendary silhouette. Travis Scott’s Air Jordan 1 also features a premium construction in Sail leather and Dark Mocha nubuck with black accents. The Jordan 1 is further modified with a padded nylon collar that has a hidden stash pocket. Each pair is completed with Scott’s “face” logo embossed on the heels and a “Cactus Jack” logo on the right insole. The Travis Scott x Air Jordan 1 High had a special release at the Grammy Awards on February 10, 2019 during Scott’s performance, and then received a wider, but still limited release on April 26, 2019.
Enjoy an unforgettable day on the golf course at Union League Liberty Hill in Lafayette Hill, for you and two friends, with a truly remarkable individual - Kenny Kind - a man whose legacy and KINDness extends far beyond the fairways. Not only has he raised three exceptional sons but he has also dedicated his life to serving others. His generosity and unwavering commitment to helping others have made a lasting impact on everyone around him, most notably PMBL/Treasure Beach Basketball Camp founder and leader, Jake Kind.
This special round of golf offers more than just great shots and even better company. Whether you’re sharing stories (or just listening to Kenny’s!) or simply enjoying the beauty of the game on one of Philly’s finest courses, this is a one of a KIND experience that will stay with you long after the final putt drops and the final laugh echoes!
Bid now for the opportunity to tee off with a PMBL and Philly legend and support a great cause while doing it!
https://member.unionleague.org/golf/liberty-hill
NBA Allen Iverson Philadelphia 76ers 75th Anniversary 1996/97 Hardwood Classics Swingman Jersey by Philly's own Mitchell & Ness
Sunnybrook Golf Club is a private, 18-hole course in Plymouth Meeting, PA, known for its challenging championship layout and history since its 1914 incorporation. The current course, designed by William and David Gordon, opened in 1956 after the original Donald Ross design was relocated due to construction. Today, the club provides amenities like a driving range, pro shop, and a clubhouse with a restaurant, and it hosts various events and leagues.
Sunnybrook Golf Club
398 Stenton Ave, Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462
Treat your group to a memorable day at The 1912 Club in Plymouth Meeting PA, a historic William Flynn design that blends tradition, challenge, and scenic beauty. The winning bidder will enjoy a full golf experience on one of the area’s most respected private courses. Weekend rounds are allowed after 11 AM. $600 VALUE!
https://www.the1912club.com/
This four-bedroom villa, on the beach at Old Wharf, has a classic, yet cool, vibe. The primary bedroom—upstairs and under a dome—has a large terrace with wonderful sea views, an outdoor shower and plenty of places to lounge with a book or under the stars. Downstairs, there are three additional bedrooms and an infinity-edge plunge pool. Our Villa Concierge will be happy to help with any request to make your stay extra special. Hope House is located on the beach and just a short walk from Old Wharf Cove, a lovely and secluded place to swim.
– Four bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms
– Primary bedroom with king-size bed
– Second bedroom with queen-size bed
– Third bedroom with two twin-size beds that can be put together
– Fourth bedroom with two twin-size beds that can be put together
– Full kitchen
– Infinity plunge pool
– Outdoor dining/barbecue area and stargazing deck
– A/C
– Wi-Fi
– Staff of two (includes daily chef)
– Villa Concierge
– Laundry services available (at a cost)
– Nanny service (at cost)
*Blackout dates include holidays. Please contact Jakes Hotel for confirmation.
Details of the Auction Item
Chef will contact the winner of the auction item and set up a time for them to hang out with us at Forsythia. Whatever day they decide to have this experience, the winner will be tied to the hip of Chef Chris all day. Starting at 1pm, the winner will have the chance to prep, talk, and taste all the components that make up our menu. Around 5pm, the winner will work a station with Chef through happy hour and the first chunk of service. Then, around 7pm the winner will freshen up, get dressed for dinner, and meet up with a friend at our bar. We will serve them a delicious Chef's tasting experience and provide them with a couple rounds of drinks.
Featured on Season 10 of MasterChef, Sam is a wizard in the kitchen and has graciously offered to cook a private dinner for you and your friends!
Blondie, an American bistro and bar for dinner, events or drinks! Our restaurant serves craft cocktails and American classics
https://www.blondiephilly.com/
DATE 02.25.26. Come watch 'Nova from center court and enjoy all you can eat and drink with Club access. Section 102 Row 7
Signed by #0 Henry Lowe
#15 Ryan Arcidiacano
#20 Pat Farrell
#23 Daniel Ochefu
#52 Kevin Rafferty
Win a football signed by 2024 Pro Bowl left guard Landon Dickerson
The Nike Dunk Low Premium 'Philly' honors the City of Brotherly Love by rocking green shoelaces, marked with Philadelphia's geographic coordinates. These shoes have a white tumbled leather upper and contrasting greyscale accents like a hairy suede heel overlay and a mottled leather forefoot overlay. The Swoosh gets a light grey cracked leather, while the back tab is stamped a 'Philly' multicolor signoff. Thoese same colorful touches land on the Nike-branded tongue tag and knit lining. A white midsole, anchored by a dark grey rubber outsole wraps up the look.
A revered icon of both basketball and pop-culture history, the Air Jordan IV has a long line of storied colorways in its 32 year history. One of the most remarkable, the Black Cat, spawned from one of MJ’s nicknames, is back. This retro nearly mirrors its 2006 release, going black to black to black like a true champion. A monochromatic silhouette of nubuck leather and graphite matte finishes are alongside recognizable OG features like hardshell molds holding down the lacestay, and breathable netting on the vamp. With a graphite-on-black Jumpman on the tongue, and a glossy blackout logo on the heel, this stealthy iteration is custom-made for flying above the rim, and under the radar.
The Reebok Question Mid ‘Blue Toe’ has a white leather upper with a blue tumbled leather toe cap that stays true to the model's namesake. A Vector logo is outlined in red on the tongue and side panel, while the heel tab sports the iconic Question logo. The foam midsole packs an exposed Hexalite unit for plush cushioning. A blue rubber outsole continues all the way to the heel, showcasing an embossed No. 3 as a nod Iverson's jersey number.
Nike re-released this Air Force 180 'Dream Team' ahead of the 2012 London Summer Olympics to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the Dream Team’s unbeaten run to gold at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona. Originally worn by the team’s leading scorer, Charles Barkley, the patriotic colorway boasts a leather and nubuck construction with a blend of white, Midnight Navy, metallic gold and Varsity Red hues. The iconic sneaker also features a midfoot strap and a visible 180 Max Air in the heel.
Nothing more iconic. Nothing more timeless. The AJ1 "Chicago" started something back in 1985. And 40 years later, the legacy continues. Giving a nod to the cultural icon, the low-top "Chicago" rendition first debuted in 2016. Grounded in the coveted colorway, this elevated iteration marks its triumphant return. The updated design includes premium Varsity Red and Summit White leather, with smooth black Swoosh logos. Oversized black Swoosh logos turn back the clock to the origins of MJ's all-time classic. The shoe that forever changed footwear continues to honor its enduring heritage—with Nike Air branding on the tongue and insole, and MJ's signature Wings logo stamped on the heel. Step into a revitalized relic of hoops and sneaker history. The "Chicago" is back.
Unique prints by Mike Koehler, official PMBL Photographer, capturing life at camp in Treasure Beach, Jamaica
Two tickets to the Miller Theater on December 23rd to see Cirque Dreams Holidaze @ 5pm. $200 VALUE!
Come support your Sixers as they face the Orlando Magic on 11.25.25! Sec 111, Row 19
The Air Jordan 1 Mid 'Racer Blue' emerges with OG-style color-blocking on this 2021 release. Built with leather, the shoe's upper sports a white base, with the overlays contrasting the look in black. Suede marks the collar, which appears in Racer Blue, matched by the branding, including the leather Swoosh on the side wall. Underfoot, Air in the heel of the rubber midsole provides cushioning, with the outsole incorporating a concentric pattern for traction.
This special edition of the Kobe 4 Protro pulls inspiration from a courtside moment shared between Kobe and Gigi. With "Girl Dad" printed on the inner tongue and a Total Orange insole inspired by Kobe's support of women's basketball and the WNBA hoodie he was wearing, this meaningful rendition invites you to celebrate the power of girl dads everywhere.
The AJ1 "Chicago" was inspired by the high top Air Jordan 1 original colorway, first released in 1985. The shoe harkens back to a time when shoe boxes were often lost in inventory stockrooms, only to be found again years later.
Handmade by Coach Jeremy, this 1 of 1 poster has all the vibes of our beloved Treasure Beach!
This wooden backboard and mini hoop are made by Beve Unlimited, the bespoke design firm started by PMBL Coach Wendell Holland.
4 sessions at Stretch Zone - 30 minute individual stretches, good at any stretch zone location.
Richard Nicholas Hair Studio is the best hair salon in the Rittenhouse neighborhood in Philadelphia, offering a wide variety hair services for all genders.
A private 60 minute Movement & Meditation experience for 10 people - gifted by Mahoe Movement
Movement + Meditation | 60 Minutes
An artfully designed yoga flow suitable for all levels—balancing energizing movement with mindful stillness. Guests transition from full-body flow to a calming meditation and a sound bath-enhanced savasana.
Includes:
• Organic doTERRA®️ essential oils
• Non-toxic yoga mats
• Sound bath
*conditions apply, hosted within the PHL area, expires Nov 1, 2026.
Meredith Walker
Mahoe Movement | Meditation & Movement for Schools & Professionals
@mahoemovement
Enjoy the smoothest, sexiest mezcal in the game. The company is co-founded by PMBL's own Chris Roth.
Mezcalum is produced by award-winning Maestro Mezcalero Carlos Mendez Blas. Carlos co-owns his family distillery — first established in 1930 — with his mother. The family’s traditional methods of producing mezcal have been passed down for four generations on both sides of the family.
A series of three recorded Oracle card readings created to support your journey over time. Each reading offers intuitive guidance, reflective insight, and grounded next steps. This bundle is ideal for anyone seeking clarity around growth, transitions, creative goals, or inner alignment. You will receive all three readings separately so you can integrate, reflect, and return with a fresh perspective each time.
This offering is provided by Joe Longo, an Intuitive Mindset and Manifestation Coach with more than twenty years of experience in meditation, spiritual development, and personal transformation. Joe blends practical coaching, intuitive wisdom, and simple awareness practices to help people reconnect with their inner clarity and move forward with confidence and purpose.
The winner can contact: [email protected]
Includes: 3 Day Passes, 3 Gear Rentals, a Safety Orientation and a FREE Beginner Class of your choice.
This can be used at any of our 5 gym locations: Oaks, Malvern, Wyncote, East Falls, and Fishtown. It's a $129 value
You have the opportunity of a lifetime to hang with Anthony Gargano and let him know your thoughts on how our teams can unlock their full potential. Instead of yelling at the TV, come tell Anthony how the Eagles can get the offense clicking or the ideal backcourt rotation for our Sixers. Your insights could be the key in bringing home another championship!
Autographed basketball from the future MVP of the league!
