PMBL Silent Auction for Hurricane Relief

Enjoy an unforgettable day on the golf course at Union League Liberty Hill in Lafayette Hill, for you and two friends, with a truly remarkable individual - Kenny Kind - a man whose legacy and KINDness extends far beyond the fairways. Not only has he raised three exceptional sons but he has also dedicated his life to serving others. His generosity and unwavering commitment to helping others have made a lasting impact on everyone around him, most notably PMBL/Treasure Beach Basketball Camp founder and leader, Jake Kind.





This special round of golf offers more than just great shots and even better company. Whether you’re sharing stories (or just listening to Kenny’s!) or simply enjoying the beauty of the game on one of Philly’s finest courses, this is a one of a KIND experience that will stay with you long after the final putt drops and the final laugh echoes!





Bid now for the opportunity to tee off with a PMBL and Philly legend and support a great cause while doing it!



https://member.unionleague.org/golf/liberty-hill