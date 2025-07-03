Pennsylvanians for Modern Courts

PMC's One Day Law School for Journalists Sponsorship

Virtual

Headline
$20,000

Verbal acknowledgement during our program at the beginning and at the end of the program


Opportunity for someone from your organization to introduce themselves during the ODLS


Logo in all marketing materials (flyers, social media, website, etc.) for our workshops


Announcement of your sponsorship/partnership in PMC’s electronic briefing (approx. 10,000 recipients)


Inclusion in a media alert announcing your sponsorship of and partnership with PMC


Pitches to the Legal Intelligencer and similar agreed upon legal papers across the Commonwealth about new partnership


Opportunity for someone from your organization to serve as an honorary member of PMC’s Board of Advisors for a year, with the opportunity to become a permanent member at the end of the year

Lede
$5,000

Verbal acknowledgement during the program you have chosen


Opportunity for someone at your organization to have a 30 second cameo at the program intro


Logo in all marketing materials (flyers, social media, website, etc.)


Announcement of your sponsorship/partnership in PMC’s electronic briefing (approx. 10,000 recipients)


Inclusion in a media alert announcing your sponsorship of and partnership with PMC


Pitches to the Legal Intelligencer and similar agreed upon legal papers across the Commonwealth about new partnership/sponsorship

Above the Fold
$2,500

Verbal acknowledgement during the program you have chosen


Logo in all marketing materials (flyers, social media, website, etc.)


Announcement of your sponsorship/partnership in PMC’s electronic briefing (approx. 10,000 recipients)

Source
$1,000

Listing of sponsorship in marketing materials (flyers, social media, website, etc.)

