PME's Annual Outback Night Fundraiser 2026: Outback Under the Stars

You'll start with the performance in the theatre at 5:30, followed by dinner from Outback Steakhouse in the multipurpose room at 6:45. If your child is in Ms. Griffin, Mrs. Segraves or Mrs. Snider's kindergarten class, this is the show option for you! Please take a screenshot of your QR codes!
If you're unable to join us for dinner and want to see the 5:30 show, please choose this show only ticket. (At this show, Ms. Griffin, Mrs. Segraves, and Mrs. Snider's classes will be performing!) Please take a screenshot of your QR codes!
You'll start with dinner from Outback Steakhouse in the multipurpose room at 5:30, followed by the performance in the theater at 6:45. If your child is in Mrs. Fuss or Mrs. Murphy's kindergarten class, this is the dinner & show option for you! Please take a screenshot of your QR codes!
If you're unable to join us for dinner and want to see the 6:45 show, please choose this show only ticket. (At this show, Mrs. Fuss and Mrs. Murphy's classes will be performing!) Please take a screenshot of your QR codes!
