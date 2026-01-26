PMF Gala: Fundraising Extravaganza - where classical brilliance meets jazz & song and supports young pianists

Fundraising Extravaganza is a vibrant evening where classical music meets jazz, presented in an intimate salon setting by Prima Music Foundation. The program brings together celebrated artists and emerging talent, reflecting the very journey this fundraiser makes possible.

The evening features the jazz duo George Michael (saxophone) and Aleksandar Hadzievski (piano), classical collaborations with Anastasia Dedik (piano) alongside Alexandra Lushtak (soprano) and Caroline Jorden (violin), as well as inspiring performances by young pianists whose futures you are helping to shape.