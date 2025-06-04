PMK Carnival of Bands - Business Advertisement

Color - Full Page Special Location
$2,000
B&W - Full Page Special Location
$1,500
Color - Full Page Business Advertisement
$1,000
Full page within the program 8 x 10 - Color
B&W - Full Page Business Advertisement
$750
Full page within the program 8 x 10 - Blank and White
Color - Half Page Advertising
$300
Half Page Advertising - 8 x 5 horizontal - Color
B&W - Half Page Advertising
$250
Half Page Advertising - 8 x 5 horizontal - Black and White
Color - Quarter Page Advertising
$200
Quarter Page Advertising - 4 x 5 vertical - Color
B&W - Quarter Page Advertising
$150
Quarter Page Advertising - 4 x 5 vertical - Black and White
Color - Eighth Page Advertising
$100
Eighth page advertising - 4 x 2 1/4 horizontal - color
B&W - Eighth Page Advertising
$75
Eighth page advertising - 4 x 2 1/4 horizontal - Black and White
Patron Page Listing
$50
You or your business will be listed on our Patron's Page in the Carnival of Bands Program

