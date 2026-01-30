Phoenix Metro Maharashtra Mandal

Phoenix Metro Maharashtra Mandal

PMMM Dhol Tasha Pathak Welcomes Registration for the year 2025-2026

6 months Registration - DHOL
$45

Renews yearly on: August 1

6 months: $15 rent + $30 refundable deposit, Dhol rental is limited entry first cum first serve,
ONLY FIRST 11 ENTRIES registered will be honored

New Pathak Members who were not part of Pathak previously "MUST REGISTERED IN PMMM Dhol Tasha Pathak
The link below will guide you for registration

https://tinyurl.com/PMMM-DholTashaPathak

1 year Registation - DHOL
$50

Renews yearly on: August 1

1 year $20 + $30 Refundable deposit.it, Dhol rental is limited entry first cum first serve,
ONLY FIRST 11 ENTRIES registered will be honored.

New Pathak Members who were not part of Pathak previously "MUST REGISTERED IN PMMM Dhol Tasha Pathak
The link below will guide you for registration

https://tinyurl.com/PMMM-DholTashaPathak

1 year Registration - Zanj
$20

No expiration

1 year: $10 rent + $10 refundable deposit. it, Zanj rental is limited entry first cum first serve,
ONLY FIRST 8 ENTRIES registered will be honored.

New Pathak Members who were not part of Pathak previously "MUST REGISTERED IN PMMM Dhol Tasha Pathak
The link below will guide you for registration

https://tinyurl.com/PMMM-DholTashaPathak

