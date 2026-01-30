PMMM Dhol Tasha Pathak Welcomes Registration for the year 2025-2026

Offered by
About the memberships
Renews yearly on: August 1
6 months: $15 rent + $30 refundable deposit, Dhol rental is limited entry first cum first serve,
ONLY FIRST 11 ENTRIES registered will be honored
New Pathak Members who were not part of Pathak previously "MUST REGISTERED IN PMMM Dhol Tasha Pathak"
The link below will guide you for registration
1 year $20 + $30 Refundable deposit.it, Dhol rental is limited entry first cum first serve,
ONLY FIRST 11 ENTRIES registered will be honored.
No expiration
1 year: $10 rent + $10 refundable deposit. it, Zanj rental is limited entry first cum first serve,
ONLY FIRST 8 ENTRIES registered will be honored.
