PMYC Community Day Sponsor

✅ Premium banner in the main pavilion ✅ Business name/logo on all event marketing ✅ Featured social media posts (before and after the event) ✅ Logo on snack stand sponsorship banner (displayed year-round) ✅ Includes everything in “Activity” and “Family Friend” packages

✅ Premium banner in the main pavilion ✅ Business name/logo on all event marketing ✅ Featured social media posts (before and after the event) ✅ Logo on snack stand sponsorship banner (displayed year-round) ✅ Includes everything in “Activity” and “Family Friend” packages

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