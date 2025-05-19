PMYC Community Day Sponsor

✅ Premium banner in the main pavilion
✅ Business name/logo on all event marketing
✅ Featured social media posts (before and after the event)
✅ Logo on snack stand sponsorship banner (displayed year-round)
✅ Includes everything in “Activity” and “Family Friend” packages
✅ Premium banner in the main pavilion
✅ Business name/logo on all event marketing
✅ Featured social media posts (before and after the event)
✅ Logo on snack stand sponsorship banner (displayed year-round)
✅ Includes everything in “Activity” and “Family Friend” packages
Activity Sponsor
$750
✅ Signage at one sports activity station
✅ Logo on activity sponsor banner
✅ Shout-out during the event
✅ Includes everything listed in “Family Friend” package
✅ Signage at one sports activity station
✅ Logo on activity sponsor banner
✅ Shout-out during the event
✅ Includes everything listed in “Family Friend” package
Family Friend
$250
✅ Name on group sponsor banner
✅ Recognition on PMYC social media
✅ Table at Community Day event
✅ Name on group sponsor banner
✅ Recognition on PMYC social media
✅ Table at Community Day event
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