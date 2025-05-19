Phoenixville Marian Youth Club

Hosted by

Phoenixville Marian Youth Club

About this event

PMYC Community Day Sponsor

99 Southwest Ave

Phoenixville, PA 19460, USA

Event Champion
$1,500
✅ Premium banner in the main pavilion ✅ Business name/logo on all event marketing ✅ Featured social media posts (before and after the event) ✅ Logo on snack stand sponsorship banner (displayed year-round) ✅ Includes everything in “Activity” and “Family Friend” packages
Activity Sponsor
$750
✅ Signage at one sports activity station ✅ Logo on activity sponsor banner ✅ Shout-out during the event ✅ Includes everything listed in “Family Friend” package
Family Friend
$250
✅ Name on group sponsor banner ✅ Recognition on PMYC social media ✅ Table at Community Day event

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