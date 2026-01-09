Phoenixville Marian Youth Club

Hosted by

Phoenixville Marian Youth Club

About this event

PMYC Season and Event Sponsorship

Community Day Event Champion
$1,500

Make a big impact at our largest event of the year! As an Event Champion, your business will receive premium exposure before, during, and after PMYC Community Day.


Includes:

✅ Premier booth location at the event
✅ Logo on all event marketing materials
✅ Featured social media spotlights (before and after the event)
✅ Logo on snack stand signage
✅Mention during event announcements


Community Day Activity Sponsor
$500

Sponsor one of our most popular attractions — like the dunk tank, face painting, or a youth sports activity station.


Includes:

✅ Signage at your sponsored activity
✅ Logo on shared Community Day sponsor banner
✅ Social media group thank-you

✅ Table space at the event


Team Sponsor
$1,000

Support one PMYC team for a full season in Flag Football, Field Hockey, Basketball, or Lacrosse.


Includes:

✅ Recognition as the official sponsor of one team (based on availability)
✅ Helps cover jerseys, equipment, and field/gym fees
✅ Social media recognition during the season


Snack Bar Sponsor
$500

Support our most popular game day spot! Your sponsorship helps us stock and operate the snack stand throughout the Flag Football season.


Includes:

✅ Logo signage at the snack stand during the season
✅ Social media shout-out at the start of the season

Community Supporter
$250

This sponsorship is a simple way to support our athletes and programs.


Includes:

✅Recognition in a group thank-you post on social media
✅Name included on the shared sponsor banner at Community Day
✅ Table at Community day or other event

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!