PMYC Season and Event Sponsorship

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About this event
Make a big impact at our largest event of the year! As an Event Champion, your business will receive premium exposure before, during, and after PMYC Community Day.
Includes:
✅ Premier booth location at the event
✅ Logo on all event marketing materials
✅ Featured social media spotlights (before and after the event)
✅ Logo on snack stand signage
✅Mention during event announcements
Sponsor one of our most popular attractions — like the dunk tank, face painting, or a youth sports activity station.
Includes:
✅ Signage at your sponsored activity
✅ Logo on shared Community Day sponsor banner
✅ Social media group thank-you
✅ Table space at the event
Support one PMYC team for a full season in Flag Football, Field Hockey, Basketball, or Lacrosse.
Includes:
✅ Recognition as the official sponsor of one team (based on availability)
✅ Helps cover jerseys, equipment, and field/gym fees
✅ Social media recognition during the season
Support our most popular game day spot! Your sponsorship helps us stock and operate the snack stand throughout the Flag Football season.
Includes:
✅ Logo signage at the snack stand during the season
✅ Social media shout-out at the start of the season
This sponsorship is a simple way to support our athletes and programs.
Includes:
✅Recognition in a group thank-you post on social media
✅Name included on the shared sponsor banner at Community Day
✅ Table at Community day or other event
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!