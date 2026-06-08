A formal gala invitation features a tuxedo and a woman in a gown in the foreground, with vintage cars and the Philippine Nurses Association logo in the background.
Philippine Nurses Association California Capital City

Hosted by

Philippine Nurses Association California Capital City

About this event

PNAC3's Fourth Annual Fundraising Gala

2200 Front St

Sacramento, CA 95818, USA

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Early Bird, PNAC3/PNAA Member
$115
Available until Sep 30

Includes entry to the event and access to all general activities. Enjoy a night of celebration, entertainment, and community support.

PNAC3/PNAA Membership must be Active

Early Bird, Non-Member
$125
Available until Sep 30

Includes entry to the event and access to all general activities. Enjoy a night of celebration, entertainment, and community support.

General Admission, PNAC3/PNAA Member
$125

Includes entry to the event and access to all general activities. Enjoy a night of celebration, entertainment, and community support.

PNAC3/PNAA Membership must be Active

General Admission, Non-Member
$145

Includes entry to the event and access to all general activities. Enjoy a night of celebration, entertainment, and community support.

Discounted Table of 8 Purchase (mixed members/non-members)
$900
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes entry to the event for 8 guests and access to all general activities. Dress to impress and enjoy a night of celebration, entertainment, and community support.

Diamond Level Sponsorship
$2,500

This sponsorship packages include marketing tables, acknowledgement during the event, and 8 dinner tickets.

Gold Level Sponsorship
$2,000

This sponsorship packages include marketing tables, acknowledgement during the event, and 6 dinner tickets.

Silver Level Sponsorship
$1,500

This sponsorship packages include marketing tables, acknowledgement during the event, and 4 dinner tickets.

Bronze Level Sponsorship
$1,000

This sponsorship packages include marketing tables, acknowledgement during the event, and 2 dinner tickets.

Friends of PNAC3 Sponsorship
$800

This sponsorship packages include marketing tables, acknowledgement during the event, and 1 dinner ticket.

Add a donation for Philippine Nurses Association California Capital City

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