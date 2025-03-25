PNAMH 45th Anniversary Annual Outstanding Filipino Nurses, Heart of Nursing & Scholarship Gala

* Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Platinum Sponsor
$3,500
• 10 tickets to the event with a reserved table. Full page ad in the Rolling Ad during the event
• Sponsor Seats for PNAMH Awardees
• Acknowledgment on the program as “Platinum Sponsor”
• Company name on reserved table
• Recognition during the program
• Donation will be used towards the Scholarship award
• Company Logo posted in our website for 1 year.
Diamond Sponsor
$2,500
• 8 tickets to the event with a reserved table
• Full page ad in the Rolling Ad during the event
• Sponsor Seats for PNAMH Awardees
• Acknowledgment on the program as “Diamond Sponsor”
• Company name on reserved table
• Recognition during the program
• Donation will be used towards the Scholarship award
• Company Logo posted in our website for 1 year.
Emerald Sponsor
$1,500
• 6 tickets to the event
• Full page Ad in the Rolling Ad during the event
• Sponsor Seats for PNAMH Awardees
• Acknowledgement on the souvenir program as “Emerald Sponsor”
• Recognition during the program
• Donation will be used towards the Scholarship award
• Company Logo posted in our website for 1 year.
Sapphire Sponsor
$1,000
• 3 tickets to the event
• Full page ad in the Rolling Ad during the event
• Sponsor Seats for PNAMH Awardees
• Acknowledgement on the souvenir program as “Sapphire Sponsor”
• Recognition during the program
• Donation will be used towards the Scholarship award
• Company Logo posted in our website for 1 year.
Gold Sponsor
$500
• 2 tickets to the event
• Full page ad in the Rolling Ad during the event
• Acknowledgement on the program as “Gold Sponsor”
Recognition during the program.
Rolling Advertisement for Awardee and Company
$150
Rolling Ad during the event that will be available throughout the program.
