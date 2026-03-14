Philippine Nurses Association Of Metro Houston

Hosted by

Philippine Nurses Association Of Metro Houston

About this event

PNAMH Annual OFN and Induction Gala 2026

5011 Westheimer At

Post Oak Blvd, Houston, TX 77056, USA

General Admission
$125
* Grants entry to the event with access to standard amenities and activities.
Platinum Sponsor
$3,500
• 10 tickets to the event with a reserved table. Full page ad in the Rolling Ad during the event • Sponsor Seats for PNAMH Awardees • Acknowledgment on the program as “Platinum Sponsor” • Company name on reserved table • Recognition during the program • Donation will be used towards the Scholarship award • Company Logo posted in our website for 1 year.
Diamond Sponsor
$2,500
• 8 tickets to the event with a reserved table • Full page ad in the Rolling Ad during the event • Sponsor Seats for PNAMH Awardees • Acknowledgment on the program as “Diamond Sponsor” • Company name on reserved table • Recognition during the program • Donation will be used towards the Scholarship award • Company Logo posted in our website for 1 year.
Emerald Sponsor
$1,500
• 6 tickets to the event • Full page Ad in the Rolling Ad during the event • Sponsor Seats for PNAMH Awardees • Acknowledgement on the souvenir program as “Emerald Sponsor” • Recognition during the program • Donation will be used towards the Scholarship award • Company Logo posted in our website for 1 year.
Sapphire Sponsor
$1,000
• 3 tickets to the event • Full page ad in the Rolling Ad during the event • Sponsor Seats for PNAMH Awardees • Acknowledgement on the souvenir program as “Sapphire Sponsor” • Recognition during the program • Donation will be used towards the Scholarship award • Company Logo posted in our website for 1 year.
Gold Sponsor
$500
• 2 tickets to the event • Full page ad in the Rolling Ad during the event • Acknowledgement on the program as “Gold Sponsor” Recognition during the program.
Rolling Advertisement for Awardee and Company
$150
Rolling Ad during the event that will be available throughout the program.
Add a donation for Philippine Nurses Association Of Metro Houston

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