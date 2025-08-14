PNAMH Fall Conference 2025

6565 Fannin St

Houston, TX 77030, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

o Premier recognition as the Platinum Sponsor
o Speaking opportunity during the primetime session
o Premium booth placement and signage in front of stage
o Logo placement on event materials and promotions

Diamond Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

o Premier recognition as the Lunch Sponsor
o Speaking opportunity during the lunch session
o Premium booth placement and signage
o Logo placement on event materials and promotions

Gold Sponsor
$500

o Recognition on all event signage and marketing materials
o Prominent booth placement and branding exposure
o Booth space to engage with attendees
o Acknowledgment during the conference

Booth Partner
$250

o Exhibit space to showcase your products and services
o Networking opportunities with attendees

Event Registration - PNAMH Members
$40

Registration Fee for PNAMH Members

Event Registration- Non PNAMH Members
$55

Registration Fee for Non PNAMH Members

Silver Sponsor - Breakfast/Event Sponsor
$1,000

o Recognition as the Breakfast/Event Sponsor
o Speaking opportunity during breakfast
o Prominent booth placement and branding exposure
o Logo placement on event materials

Add a donation for Philippine Nurses Association Of Metro Houston

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!