PNAMH Spring Conference

o Premier recognition as the Platinum Sponsor
o Speaking opportunity during the primetime session
o Premium booth placement and signage in front of stage
o Logo placement on event materials and promotions
Diamond Sponsor - Lunch/Event Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
o Premier recognition as the Lunch Sponsor
o Speaking opportunity during the lunch session
o Premium booth placement and signage
o Logo placement on event materials and promotions
Gold Sponsor
$500
o Recognition on all event signage and marketing materials
o Prominent booth placement and branding exposure
o Booth space to engage with attendees
o Acknowledgment during the conference
Booth Partner
$250
o Exhibit space to showcase your products and services
o Networking opportunities with attendees
Event Registration - PNAMH Members
$40
Registration Fee for PNAMH Members
Event Registration- Non PNAMH Members
$55
Registration Fee for Non PNAMH Members
Silver Sponsor - Breakfast/Event Sponsor
$1,000
o Recognition as the Breakfast/Event Sponsor
o Speaking opportunity during breakfast
o Prominent booth placement and branding exposure
o Logo placement on event materials
