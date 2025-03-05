Philippine Nurses Association Of Metro Houston

PNAMH Spring Conference

6720 Bertner Ave

Houston, TX 77030, USA

Platinum Sponsorship
$2,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
o Premier recognition as the Platinum Sponsor o Speaking opportunity during the primetime session o Premium booth placement and signage in front of stage o Logo placement on event materials and promotions
Diamond Sponsor - Lunch/Event Sponsor
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
o Premier recognition as the Lunch Sponsor o Speaking opportunity during the lunch session o Premium booth placement and signage o Logo placement on event materials and promotions
Gold Sponsor
$500
o Recognition on all event signage and marketing materials o Prominent booth placement and branding exposure o Booth space to engage with attendees o Acknowledgment during the conference
Booth Partner
$250
o Exhibit space to showcase your products and services o Networking opportunities with attendees
Event Registration - PNAMH Members
$40
Registration Fee for PNAMH Members
Event Registration- Non PNAMH Members
$55
Registration Fee for Non PNAMH Members
Silver Sponsor - Breakfast/Event Sponsor
$1,000
o Recognition as the Breakfast/Event Sponsor o Speaking opportunity during breakfast o Prominent booth placement and branding exposure o Logo placement on event materials
