PNE 2025 Golf Tournament Sponsorships

Sponsorship includes:
1 minute speaking spot at Awards Ceremony, company name/logo displayed on all player golf carts, company name/logo displayed at registration and awards ceremony, opportunity to add promotional materials to player swag bags, recognition on marketing materials & website, and one foursome registration - $500 value (OPTIONAL)
Eagle Sponsor
$1,000
Sponsorship includes:
Company name/logo displayed at registration and awards ceremony, opportunity to add promotional materials to player swag bags, recognition on marketing materials & website and two player registrations - $250 value (OPTIONAL)
Birdie Sponsor
$500
Sponsorship includes recognition on marketing materials & website
Par Sponsor
$250
Sponsorship includes recognition on website.
Course Hole Sponsor
$150
Sponsorship includes name/logo prominently displayed on a course tee sign.
