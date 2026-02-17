PNE 2026 Golf Tournament Sponsorships

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About this event
Maximum brand visibility — the tournament bears your name.
• Tournament co-named: "PARS for PAWS, presented by [Your Business]"
• Premier logo placement on all marketing — flyers, signage, social & website
• Top billing on welcome banner at course entrance
• Dedicated hole signage & optional branded item in every player gift bag
• Verbal acknowledgment throughout the day and at awards ceremony
• 1 complimentary foursome (optional) — 4 player registrations ($500 value)
• Optional reserved table for up to four additional people at luncheon & awards
(beyond your foursome - $180 value)
Champion the mission — your gift is the heart of the event.
• Named as Signature Sponsor in all official donor acknowledgments
• Featured rescue story shared in your honor at awards ceremony — a real dog's journey from rescue to loving home
• Special dedication recognizing your gift's direct impact on rescue dogs
• Name on all tournament marketing - flyers, signage, social & website
• 1 complimentary foursome (optional) — 4 player registrations ($500 value)
Where the round ends and the celebration begins — with your name on it.
• Named recognition: "Luncheon presented by [Your Business]"
• Prominent signage throughout The Sand Trap restaurant at awards
• Logo on all tournament marketing materials & social media
• Verbal acknowledgment by emcee at awards ceremony
• $250 credit toward foursome registration (2 players)
• Two complimentary seats at the awards luncheon ($100 value) – OR – dedicated hole signage
High-traffic hub — Multiple holes converge in this location. Every team visits multiple times.
• Your branded signage at the on-course beverage station
• Every team passes through multiple times throughout their round
• Named recognition at awards ceremony
• Logo on all tournament marketing materials & social media
$250 credit toward foursome registration (2 players)
Your name on every ticket, in every pocket, all day long.
• Business name and/or logo printed on every player's drink tickets
• Referenced every time a player redeems a drink throughout the day
• Named recognition at awards ceremony
• Logo on all tournament marketing materials & social media
• $250 credit toward foursome registration (2 players)
• Named recognition: ”Breakfast presented by [Your Business]"
• 30–45 minutes of prime dwell time during registration
• Logo on all marketing materials & social media
• $125 credit toward registration (1 player)
• Named when 1st, 2nd & 3rd place teams are announced before the full room
• Signage displayed at awards ceremony
• Logo on all marketing materials & social media
• $125 credit toward registration (1 player)
• Logo + named callout on every player's scorecard held 4–5 hours during play
• Referenced dozens of times by every team throughout the round
• Logo on all marketing materials & social media
• $125 credit toward registration (1 player)
• Branded sign at your named contest hole
• Name announced when contest winner is revealed at awards
• Social media recognition
Each contest = $250 exclusive spot:
• Longest Drive (Men’s)
• Longest Drive (Women’s)
• Closest to Pin (Hole 1)
• Closest to Pin (Hole 2)
• Longest Sunk Putt
• Branded sign at your dedicated hole all day
• Business listed in tournament program
• Every team passes your sign
• Social media recognition after the event
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!