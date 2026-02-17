PNE 2026 Golf Tournament Sponsorships

Champion the mission — your gift is the heart of the event.





• Named as Signature Sponsor in all official donor acknowledgments





• Featured rescue story shared in your honor at awards ceremony — a real dog's journey from rescue to loving home





• Special dedication recognizing your gift's direct impact on rescue dogs





• Name on all tournament marketing - flyers, signage, social & website





• 1 complimentary foursome (optional) — 4 player registrations ($500 value)