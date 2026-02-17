Paws New England

Hosted by

Paws New England

About this event

PNE 2026 Golf Tournament Sponsorships

24 Kingswood Rd

Wolfeboro, NH 03894, USA

Presenting Sponsor
$5,000

Maximum brand visibility — the tournament bears your name.


• Tournament co-named: "PARS for PAWS, presented by [Your Business]"


• Premier logo placement on all marketing — flyers, signage, social & website


• Top billing on welcome banner at course entrance


• Dedicated hole signage & optional branded item in every player gift bag


• Verbal acknowledgment throughout the day and at awards ceremony


• 1 complimentary foursome (optional) — 4 player registrations ($500 value)


• Optional reserved table for up to four additional people at luncheon & awards

(beyond your foursome - $180 value)

Signature Sponsor
$2,500

Champion the mission — your gift is the heart of the event.


• Named as Signature Sponsor in all official donor acknowledgments


• Featured rescue story shared in your honor at awards ceremony — a real dog's journey from rescue to loving home


• Special dedication recognizing your gift's direct impact on rescue dogs


• Name on all tournament marketing - flyers, signage, social & website


• 1 complimentary foursome (optional) — 4 player registrations ($500 value)

Luncheon Sponsor
$2,000

Where the round ends and the celebration begins — with your name on it.


• Named recognition: "Luncheon presented by [Your Business]"


• Prominent signage throughout The Sand Trap restaurant at awards


• Logo on all tournament marketing materials & social media


• Verbal acknowledgment by emcee at awards ceremony


• $250 credit toward foursome registration (2 players)


• Two complimentary seats at the awards luncheon ($100 value) – OR – dedicated hole signage

Watering Hole Sponsor
$1,000

High-traffic hub — Multiple holes converge in this location.  Every team visits multiple times.


• Your branded signage at the on-course beverage station


• Every team passes through multiple times throughout their round


• Named recognition at awards ceremony


• Logo on all tournament marketing materials & social media


$250 credit toward foursome registration (2 players)

Drink Ticket Sponsor
$1,000

Your name on every ticket, in every pocket, all day long.


• Business name and/or logo printed on every player's drink tickets


• Referenced every time a player redeems a drink throughout the day


• Named recognition at awards ceremony


• Logo on all tournament marketing materials & social media


• $250 credit toward foursome registration (2 players)

Breakfast Sponsor
$750

• Named recognition: ”Breakfast presented by [Your Business]"


• 30–45 minutes of prime dwell time during registration


• Logo on all marketing materials & social media


• $125 credit toward registration (1 player)

Awards Ceremony Sponsor
$500

• Named when 1st, 2nd & 3rd place teams are announced before the full room


• Signage displayed at awards ceremony


• Logo on all marketing materials & social media


• $125 credit toward registration (1 player)

Scorecard Sponsor
$500

• Logo + named callout on every player's scorecard held 4–5 hours during play


• Referenced dozens of times by every team throughout the round


• Logo on all marketing materials & social media


• $125 credit toward registration (1 player)

Contest Hole Sponsor
$250

• Branded sign at your named contest hole 

• Name announced when contest winner is revealed at awards

• Social media recognition


Each contest = $250 exclusive spot:

• Longest Drive (Men’s)

• Longest Drive (Women’s)

• Closest to Pin (Hole 1)

• Closest to Pin (Hole 2)

• Longest Sunk Putt

Course Hole Sponsor
$150

• Branded sign at your dedicated hole all day


• Business listed in tournament program


• Every team passes your sign


• Social media recognition after the event

Add a donation for Paws New England

$

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