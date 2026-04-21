Pnginusa Corporation

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Pnginusa Corporation

About the memberships

Pnginusa Corporation's Memberships

Wantok Individual Membership
$35

Valid until June 13, 2027

Basic benefits offered by the organization

Hauslain Family Membership
$55

Valid until June 13, 2027

Access to essential benefits and services offered by the organization.

Kundu Family Membership
$100

Valid until June 13, 2027

Access to essential benefits and services offered by the organization. Includes additional perks such as exclusive events, discounts, and special recognition. Additional perks like priority access to events and exclusive 

Kumul Family Membership
$500

Valid until June 13, 2027

Access to essential benefits and services offered by the organization ensuring continuous support and full access to all 

Corporate Membership
$500

Valid until June 13, 2027

Branding visibility: This is designed for businesses and companies. It offers opportunities to network and gain branding advantages. This membership is for a variety of people and groups who want to support the nonprofit's mission. Custom packages are available for businesses, starting at $500.

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