PNP Norma A. Liner Unit of the Marine Corps League Auxiliary

Offered by

PNP Norma A. Liner Unit of the Marine Corps League Auxiliary

About the memberships

PNP Norma A. Liner Unit of the Marine Corps League Auxiliary's Memberships

Annual Membership
$30

Renews yearly on: July 14

Life Membership (Up to Age 35)
$500

No expiration

Life Memberships are available at the amounts listed in section 735 of the Administrative Procedures. Be sure to include your birth date if you opt to get a Life Membership. (Ages 16-35)

Life Membership (Ages 36 to 40)
$400

No expiration

Life Memberships are available at the amounts listed in section 735 of the Administrative Procedures. Be sure to include your birth date if you opt to get a Life Membership. (Ages 36-40)

Life Membership (Ages 41-50)
$350

No expiration

Life Memberships are available at the amounts listed in section 735 of the Administrative Procedures. Be sure to include your birth date if you opt to get a Life Membership. (Ages 41-50)

Life Membership (Ages 51-60)
$300

No expiration

Life Memberships are available at the amounts listed in section 735 of the Administrative Procedures. Be sure to include your birth date if you opt to get a Life Membership. (Ages 51-60)

Life Membership (Age 61 and over)
$150

No expiration

Life Memberships are available at the amounts listed in section 735 of the Administrative Procedures. Be sure to include your birth date if you opt to get a Life Membership. (Ages 61+)

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