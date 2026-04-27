PNP Norma A. Liner Unit of the Marine Corps League Auxiliary's Memberships

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About the memberships
Renews yearly on: July 14
No expiration
Life Memberships are available at the amounts listed in section 735 of the Administrative Procedures. Be sure to include your birth date if you opt to get a Life Membership. (Ages 16-35)
No expiration
Life Memberships are available at the amounts listed in section 735 of the Administrative Procedures. Be sure to include your birth date if you opt to get a Life Membership. (Ages 36-40)
No expiration
Life Memberships are available at the amounts listed in section 735 of the Administrative Procedures. Be sure to include your birth date if you opt to get a Life Membership. (Ages 41-50)
No expiration
Life Memberships are available at the amounts listed in section 735 of the Administrative Procedures. Be sure to include your birth date if you opt to get a Life Membership. (Ages 51-60)
No expiration
Life Memberships are available at the amounts listed in section 735 of the Administrative Procedures. Be sure to include your birth date if you opt to get a Life Membership. (Ages 61+)
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