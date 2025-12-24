PNSP Silent Auction 2026

2024 model from Ned Adamson's quiver. Length: _____. Bindings: ___, Set up for a size ____ boot. Used for about __ days.

Key Technical Specs

​ Dimensions: 134.5 / 104 / 123.5 mm

​ Turn Radius: 17.5 m (at 179 cm) or 18.5 m (at 186 cm)

​ Construction: Lite Performance wood core, two layers of Titanal, and carbon-infused fiberglass laminates.

​ Profile: 40% camber / 60% rocker (Twin Tip).

The 2024 Nordica Enforcer 104 Free is a powerful, high-performance freeride ski designed for advanced and expert skiers. Combining a wood core with two layers of Titanal and a twin-tip profile, it offers a unique blend of heavy-metal stability and surfy maneuverability.





* Performance: Exceptional edge grip on hardpack with enough "smeariness" for deep powder and trees.

* Stability: At 2250g, its damp construction eliminates chatter and rewards aggressive, high-speed skiing.