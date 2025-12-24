Hosted by

Palisades National Ski Patrol, a subunit of the Far West Division, National Ski Patrol System, Inc

PNSP Silent Auction 2026

$50

Starting bid

Magnum of Monte Antico Toscana, valued at $125, from the legendary cellar of Mark Piersante. This "Super Tuscan" blend of Sangiovese, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon is a true classic! Deep ruby color with garnet reflections and an elegant bouquet of leather, black cherries, licorice and plums; a medium to a full-bodied palate, rich in ripe red fruit, goût de terroir, subtle notes of vanilla and violet that are well-integrated with the soft tannins and silky texture. Firm backbone, perfect integration of acidity and fruit and a well-rounded, gentle finish.

Skis: 184 cm Nordica Enforcer 104 Free with bindings
$200

Starting bid

2024 model from Ned Adamson's quiver. Length: _____. Bindings: ___, Set up for a size ____ boot. Used for about __ days.

Key Technical Specs

  • Dimensions: 134.5 / 104 / 123.5 mm
  • Turn Radius: 17.5 m (at 179 cm) or 18.5 m (at 186 cm)
  • Construction: Lite Performance wood core, two layers of Titanal, and carbon-infused fiberglass laminates.
  • Profile: 40% camber / 60% rocker (Twin Tip).

The 2024 Nordica Enforcer 104 Free is a powerful, high-performance freeride ski designed for advanced and expert skiers. Combining a wood core with two layers of Titanal and a twin-tip profile, it offers a unique blend of heavy-metal stability and surfy maneuverability.


* Performance: Exceptional edge grip on hardpack with enough "smeariness" for deep powder and trees.

* Stability: At 2250g, its damp construction eliminates chatter and rewards aggressive, high-speed skiing.

