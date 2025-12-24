PNSP Silent Auction 2026

Hosted by
Magnum of Monte Antico Toscana, valued at $125, from the legendary cellar of Mark Piersante. This "Super Tuscan" blend of Sangiovese, Merlot, and Cabernet Sauvignon is a true classic! Deep ruby color with garnet reflections and an elegant bouquet of leather, black cherries, licorice and plums; a medium to a full-bodied palate, rich in ripe red fruit, goût de terroir, subtle notes of vanilla and violet that are well-integrated with the soft tannins and silky texture. Firm backbone, perfect integration of acidity and fruit and a well-rounded, gentle finish.
2024 model from Ned Adamson's quiver. Length: _____. Bindings: ___, Set up for a size ____ boot. Used for about __ days.
The 2024 Nordica Enforcer 104 Free is a powerful, high-performance freeride ski designed for advanced and expert skiers. Combining a wood core with two layers of Titanal and a twin-tip profile, it offers a unique blend of heavy-metal stability and surfy maneuverability.
* Performance: Exceptional edge grip on hardpack with enough "smeariness" for deep powder and trees.
* Stability: At 2250g, its damp construction eliminates chatter and rewards aggressive, high-speed skiing.
