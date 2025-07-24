PNW Black Pride's Annual 50/50 Raffle 2025

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About this raffle
Take your shot at winning half the pot! Your single ticket not only puts you in the running for cash but also helps power PNW Black Pride’s vital work, supporting health equity, advocacy, and our Scholarship Fund. Every entry counts. Every dollar uplifts the community.
Triple your chances. Triple your impact. This bundle gives you more opportunities to win and more power to give back. A portion supports our Scholarship Fund, fueling the futures of Black LGBTQIA2S+ leaders. Let’s build a legacy, together.
Go big for the community, and for the win! With 10 chances to strike gold, this package is for the bold and the proud. Your generous support fuels scholarships, empowerment programs, and unforgettable Pride experiences across the Northwest.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!