Una the Mermaid LLC

Hosted by

Una the Mermaid LLC

About this event

PNW Mermaid Confluence 2026

23000 SW Pacific Hwy

Sherwood, OR 97140, USA

General Admission 18+
$40

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission 55+|Military| Vet| SSI/DSSi
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission Kids (6-17)
$20

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

YMCA General Admission (Any Age)
$15

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

YMCA Family Pass
$55

(2 adults, 2 kids) Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

General Admission Family Pass
$102

(2 adults, 2 kids) Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

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