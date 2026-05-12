PNWD IAI Merch Shop

About this shop
Pacific Northwest Division of the International Association for Identification Unfitted (men’s size) Shirt.
Pacific Northwest Division of the International Association for Identification Fitted Shirt. Label indicates this product is a women’s size shirt. Item runs small.
Die-cut vinyl sticker which is waterproof, weather resistant, dishwasher and microwave safe. Stickers have a semi-gloss finish which can be written on with permanent markers and are removable, without leaving residue.
Pacific Northwest Division of the International Association for Identification Wireless Charger.
Pacific Northwest Division of the International Association for Identification UV Design Coin.
Pacific Northwest Division of the International Association for Identification Coin.
Pacific Northwest Division of the International Association for Identification Double-Wall Tumbler with Straw.
Pacific Northwest Division of the International Association for Identification Wireless Keytag with Lost & Found Service.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!