Pacific Northwest Division of the International Association for Identification

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Pacific Northwest Division of the International Association for Identification

About this shop

PNWD IAI Merch Shop

Unfitted Shirt item
Unfitted Shirt item
Unfitted Shirt
$20

Pacific Northwest Division of the International Association for Identification Unfitted (men’s size) Shirt.

Fitted Shirt item
Fitted Shirt item
Fitted Shirt
$20

Pacific Northwest Division of the International Association for Identification Fitted Shirt. Label indicates this product is a women’s size shirt. Item runs small.

Sticker item
Sticker
$5

Die-cut vinyl sticker which is waterproof, weather resistant, dishwasher and microwave safe.  Stickers have a semi-gloss finish which can be written on with permanent markers and are removable, without leaving residue.

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Wireless Charger item
Wireless Charger
$15

Pacific Northwest Division of the International Association for Identification Wireless Charger.

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Coin with UV Design item
Coin with UV Design item
Coin with UV Design
$15

Pacific Northwest Division of the International Association for Identification UV Design Coin.

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Coin - Standard item
Coin - Standard item
Coin - Standard
$10

Pacific Northwest Division of the International Association for Identification Coin.

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Tumbler item
Tumbler
$15

Pacific Northwest Division of the International Association for Identification Double-Wall Tumbler with Straw.

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Keytag item
Keytag
$20

Pacific Northwest Division of the International Association for Identification Wireless Keytag with Lost & Found Service.

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Stein item
Stein
$25
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Tie Pin
$30
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