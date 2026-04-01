PNWDIAI Educational Conference Silent Auction - Leavenworth

Shot To Shine began as a father-daughter passion project rooted in service, craftsmanship, and pride.

Louis is a retired Sergeant with 34 years of law enforcement service in the San Francisco Bay Area. Shortly before retiring, he began reloading ammunition as a hobby. Both of his daughters were raised with a strong respect for firearms, learning safety, and marksmanship at a young age. In 2020, during the pandemic, his youngest daughter, Samantha, was hired as a Firearms and Toolmark Examiner in the Bay Area. Inspired by her work, Louis began creating meaningful keepsakes for her office including a pen holder with over 300 .40 S&W cartridge case heads!





What began as a personal project quickly grew. Louis started crafting earrings, pendants, cufflinks, and tie accessories from carefully selected cartridge case heads for family, friends, and colleagues. In 2025, Samantha encouraged him to share his work more broadly, and Shot To Shine was officially launched on Etsy.





Shot To Shine is proud to create meaningful, one-of-a-kind jewelry that reflects both craftsmanship and the culture of the forensic and firearms community.





Lot #1 ONE (1) Handcrafted Bullet Spinner Bolo Tie in brown featuring the PNWD IAI logo, specially designed for the PNWDIAI Silent Auction in collaboration with Shot to Shine, a father/daughter specialty jewelry duo (Retail $65)