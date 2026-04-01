PNWDIAI Educational Conference Silent Auction - Leavenworth

Hosted by
About this event
Tumwater A/B, Icicle Village Resort, Leavenworth
Starting bid
Makeup A Murder is more than a cosmetic brand; it’s a passion project born from the mind of an artist. Founded in 2018 by makeup artist Theresa Spencer, our brand merges the thrill of crime scene investigation with the artistry of makeup.
LOT #1 ONE (1) Lost Signal Palette, TWO (2) KISS of DEATH Lip Oils in Forbitten & Grave Queen (Retail $65)
Starting bid
Makeup A Murder is more than a cosmetic brand; it’s a passion project born from the mind of an artist. Founded in 2018 by makeup artist Theresa Spencer, our brand merges the thrill of crime scene investigation with the artistry of makeup.
LOT #2 ONE (1) No Signal Palette, TWO (2) KISS of DEATH Lip Oils in Bite Me & Black Rose (Retail $65)
Starting bid
Makeup A Murder is more than a cosmetic brand; it’s a passion project born from the mind of an artist. Founded in 2018 by makeup artist Theresa Spencer, our brand merges the thrill of crime scene investigation with the artistry of makeup.
LOT #3 ONE (1) Cause of Death Liquid Eyeshadow Collection in Coffin Display, ONE (1) Evidence Marker Lashes (Retail $180)
Starting bid
Makeup A Murder is more than a cosmetic brand; it’s a passion project born from the mind of an artist. Founded in 2018 by makeup artist Theresa Spencer, our brand merges the thrill of crime scene investigation with the artistry of makeup.
LOT #4 THREE (3) Bad Blood Eyeshadow Collections in Death Metals, If Looks Could Kill, and My Murder Weapon, ONE (1) Sketch Artist 3-piece brush set (Retail $130)
Starting bid
Makeup A Murder is more than a cosmetic brand; it’s a passion project born from the mind of an artist. Founded in 2018 by makeup artist Theresa Spencer, our brand merges the thrill of crime scene investigation with the artistry of makeup.
LOT #5 ONE (1) Faux Leather Magnetic Palette, SEVENTEEN (17) highly pigmented eyeshadows in magnetic pans, ONE (1) Signature Rhinestone Tee in Size S (Retail $120)
Starting bid
The Portland Police Association is an independent labor organization representing the Police Officers, Sergeants, Detectives, and Criminalists who work for the Portland Police Bureau and the 911 Dispatchers who work for the Bureau of Emergency Communication. We are the oldest continuous police union in the United States. Our primary mission is to advocate for our members in collective bargaining and be a voice in our community, connecting our members to the communities they serve.
Lot #1 PPA ONE (1) Hooded Sweatshirt, ONE (1) Stainless Steel Water Bottle, ONE (1) PPA Beanie, ONE (1) PPA Baseball Cap, ONE (1) PPA Canvas Tote Bag (Retail $100)
Starting bid
The Portland Police Association is an independent labor organization representing the Police Officers, Sergeants, Detectives, and Criminalists who work for the Portland Police Bureau and the 911 Dispatchers who work for the Bureau of Emergency Communication. We are the oldest continuous police union in the United States. Our primary mission is to advocate for our members in collective bargaining and be a voice in our community, connecting our members to the communities they serve.
Lot #2 PPA ONE (1) Hooded Sweatshirt, ONE (1) Stainless Steel Water Bottle, ONE (1) PPA Beanie, ONE (1) PPA Baseball Cap, ONE (1) PPA Canvas Tote Bag (Retail $100)
Starting bid
MKC's mission is to embody the best in American craftsmanship, the American worker & the American dream. For 30 years, Master Bladesmith Josh Smith has dedicated his life to delivering the highest quality knives. We dedicate ourselves to a lifelong relationship with our customers to ensure our knives will be passed down for generations. We are committed to giving back to our veterans, communities & the conservation of wild game, its habitat & hunting access.
ONE (1) USA/Montana Made Stainless Steel "Battle Goat" 8" Tactical EDC Knife (Retail $325)
Starting bid
Immerse yourself in the adventure of the Cascades or sink into relaxation in our Spa. Experience mountain life by the soles of your shoes, the pedals on your bike, or the footrest on your chair. No matter the season, Icicle Village Resort is a place where the entire family can make memories that will last a lifetime. And no matter what variety of adventure you choose, you’ll know you’re living life the right way. Named #9 Resort in the Top 10 Resorts in the Pacific Northwest in the 2025 Condé Nast Traveler Readers' Choice Awards!
TWO (2) night stay in alpine king or double queen room and FOUR (4) rounds of miniature golf (Retail $550)
Starting bid
Finer Points Forensics is a forensic consulting company based in California that strives to provide education and training in various aspects of crime scene photography and crime scene investigation.
Registration to ONE (1) future webinar (Retail $65)
Starting bid
FOUR (4) Alpine Coaster Tickets from Leavenworth Adventure Park, FOUR (4) Adult and FOUR (4) Youth Admissions to the Leavenworth Nutcracker Museum, and TWO (2) Day Passes to The Springs Hot Pools and Cold Plunge in Leavenworth, WA (Retail $180)
Starting bid
Generously donated by the Chesapeake Bay Division IAI, this basket contains ONE (1) Port Authority CBD IAI Polo in Size L, ONE (1) CBD IAI Iron-on Patch, ONE (1) Stainless Steel Tumbler and Straws, ONE (1) CBD IAI Challenge Coin, and ONE (1) 3-D Printed Crab Phone Holder (Retail $100)
Starting bid
Shot To Shine began as a father-daughter passion project rooted in service, craftsmanship, and pride.
Louis is a retired Sergeant with 34 years of law enforcement service in the San Francisco Bay Area. Shortly before retiring, he began reloading ammunition as a hobby. Both of his daughters were raised with a strong respect for firearms, learning safety, and marksmanship at a young age. In 2020, during the pandemic, his youngest daughter, Samantha, was hired as a Firearms and Toolmark Examiner in the Bay Area. Inspired by her work, Louis began creating meaningful keepsakes for her office including a pen holder with over 300 .40 S&W cartridge case heads!
What began as a personal project quickly grew. Louis started crafting earrings, pendants, cufflinks, and tie accessories from carefully selected cartridge case heads for family, friends, and colleagues. In 2025, Samantha encouraged him to share his work more broadly, and Shot To Shine was officially launched on Etsy.
Shot To Shine is proud to create meaningful, one-of-a-kind jewelry that reflects both craftsmanship and the culture of the forensic and firearms community.
Lot #1 ONE (1) Handcrafted Bullet Spinner Bolo Tie in brown featuring the PNWD IAI logo, specially designed for the PNWDIAI Silent Auction in collaboration with Shot to Shine, a father/daughter specialty jewelry duo (Retail $65)
Starting bid
Shot To Shine began as a father-daughter passion project rooted in service, craftsmanship, and pride.
Louis is a retired Sergeant with 34 years of law enforcement service in the San Francisco Bay Area. Shortly before retiring, he began reloading ammunition as a hobby. Both of his daughters were raised with a strong respect for firearms, learning safety, and marksmanship at a young age. In 2020, during the pandemic, his youngest daughter, Samantha, was hired as a Firearms and Toolmark Examiner in the Bay Area. Inspired by her work, Louis began creating meaningful keepsakes for her office including a pen holder with over 300 .40 S&W cartridge case heads!
What began as a personal project quickly grew. Louis started crafting earrings, pendants, cufflinks, and tie accessories from carefully selected cartridge case heads for family, friends, and colleagues. In 2025, Samantha encouraged him to share his work more broadly, and Shot To Shine was officially launched on Etsy.
Shot To Shine is proud to create meaningful, one-of-a-kind jewelry that reflects both craftsmanship and the culture of the forensic and firearms community.
Lot #2 ONE (1) Handcrafted Bullet Spinner Bolo Tie in white featuring the PNWD IAI logo, specially designed for the PNWDIAI Silent Auction in collaboration with Shot to Shine, a father/daughter specialty jewelry duo (Retail $65)
Starting bid
We are founded on the belief in American Exceptionalism, a love of country, family, and wine! To those who serve and who have served, we salute you! We donate to organizations that support families of fallen Peace Officers and Service Members.
ONE (1) 750 mL bottle of 2019 Got Your Six Chardonnay from Thin Blue Wine Cellars and TWO (2) 10oz Skeleton Hand Cocktail Tumblers (Retail $65)
Starting bid
Dedicated to serving authentic Latin food and drinks inspired by our travels through Mexico and other Latin American countries. We explore open-air markets, roadside palapas, and taquerias, learning directly from local cooks who generously share their culinary traditions. These experiences infuse our menu with the vibrant, authentic flavors of Latin America, bringing them to our communities in Leavenworth and Wenatchee, WA.
ONE (1) $50 gift certificate and ONE (1) SOUTH branded beanie (Retail $65)
Starting bid
ONE (1) 1973 Printing of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s ”The Science of Fingerprints” and a laminated classification chart. Book is in very good condition with only slight signs of wear at the corners. A great forensic collector’s item or desk accessory!
Starting bid
Glory Days Vintage is an adorable vintage shop located in the heart of downtown Leavenworth with an excellent selection of carefully curated vintage goods, including clothing from every era, jewelry, wall art, accessories, comic books, vinyl records, and more! Open late for your vacation fun!
ONE (1) $50 gift card to be used in store (Retail $50)
Starting bid
INVKTR (IN-VEC-TOR) We’re a sister-owned print company based in Anaheim, CA, helping businesses leave their mark through custom apparel, printing, and promotional products. Fun fact: before stepping into the world of printing, I studied forensics, so being able to support a forensic organization makes this event especially meaningful to us.
ONE (1) Custom embroidered OGIO® Sonic Sling Pack featuring a forensic-themed logo. This sleek crossbody bag includes multiple zippered storage pockets, a drawstring top, beverage holder, and padded adjustable sling strap for comfortable everyday use. Lightweight yet durable, it’s perfect for conferences, field work, travel, or daily essentials. (Retail $45)
Starting bid
INVKTR (IN-VEC-TOR) We’re a sister-owned print company based in Anaheim, CA, helping businesses leave their mark through custom apparel, printing, and promotional products. Fun fact: before stepping into the world of printing, I studied forensics, so being able to support a forensic organization makes this event especially meaningful to us.
ONE (1) Custom Port Authority® Canvas Tote AND ONE (1) Custom Port Authority® Foam Trucker Cap, each featuring a forensic-themed printed logo. The tote is made from durable heavyweight cotton canvas with comfortable over-the-shoulder straps making it perfect for conferences, daily essentials, books, or travel. The hat combines a structured foam front with breathable mesh backing for a lightweight and comfortable fit that is perfect for everyday wear. (Retail $45)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!