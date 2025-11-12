Po-Hi Goal Kick Program Ads

Hosted by
Advertise your business with this 1/2 page ad in the 2025-2026 Soccer Program.
Advertise your business with this full page ad in the 2025-2026 Soccer Program.
Game Day supporters are vital to the booster program. With your generous sponsorship, you help feed the players and provide special activities for the team. Sponsors will receive:
• 1/2 page program ad
• Game Ball presentation on the field at your sponsored game
• Name on concession poster
• Name announced throughout game
• Watch game from press box
Soccer Program Player ads are fun for players, family and friends, and are an excellent way to support your soccer player through the PoHi Goal Kick Club. Ads can be placed for 9th, 10th, 11th or 12th grade soccer players.
If you would like to purchase a 1/2 page Player Ad for the 2026 Soccer Program:
Fill out this Player Ad Form completely, including a message for the ad.
Email the photos for the ad to [email protected]. (You may send multiple photos.)
Due by January 31, 2025.
