POA Facility Rental Options

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About this event
Central air conditioning is available.
$25 per 8 hour period (or any portion thereof).
Carnival style popcorn machine is available.
$25 plus cost of supplies.
Karaoke machine is available. This system is best used with our Stereo, TV, DVD package but can be used as a stand alone device. To use this system, a Karaoke App subscription is required. There are two microphones for tandem singing or use it as a PA system.
Our Stereo, TV, DVD package provides surround sound within the clubhouse. Stereo is Bluetooth ready.
We have 2 digital projectors and screens to display from a computer you provide. Excellent for slide shows, professional presentations or movies. Cost is $25 per set.
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