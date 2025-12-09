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Walk In Water Lake Estates POA

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POA Facility Rental Options

Central Air Conditioning
$25

Central air conditioning is available.

$25 per 8 hour period (or any portion thereof).

Popcorn Machine
$25

Carnival style popcorn machine is available.

$25 plus cost of supplies.

Karaoke System
$50

Karaoke machine is available. This system is best used with our Stereo, TV, DVD package but can be used as a stand alone device. To use this system, a Karaoke App subscription is required. There are two microphones for tandem singing or use it as a PA system.

Stereo, TV, DVD Package
$25

Our Stereo, TV, DVD package provides surround sound within the clubhouse. Stereo is Bluetooth ready.

Digital Projection Package
$25

We have 2 digital projectors and screens to display from a computer you provide. Excellent for slide shows, professional presentations or movies. Cost is $25 per set.

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