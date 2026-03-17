Walk In Water Lake Estates POA

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Walk In Water Lake Estates POA

About this event

POA Project Volunteers (Project dates are listed in each description)

2227 Lake Front Dr

Lake Wales, FL 33898, USA

POA Dock Repair Project
Free

This project involves:

  • Carpentry work
  • Working over water (work platform)
  • Light & Heavy lifting

Phase 2A of this project is to complete the floating work platform, launch it, and complete repairs out to, but not including, the damaged T-head.


Phase 2B of this project is to replace damaged dock support posts and re-construct the destroyed dock T-Head. This phase requires heavy lifting, operating pump equipment And working over/in water.


Scheduled work days are:


Saturday May 9th 2026 9 AM to 4 PM

Monday May 11th 2026. 9 AM to 4 PM

POA Sports Complex Project
Free

This project involves:

  • Pressure washing
  • Digging, operating machinery
  • Painting, scraping, cleaning
  • Light lifting

Our focus is to clean, repair cracks and re-face the court surfaces. We will lay pickleball lines on both tennis courts and repair/reinstall court nets. We will also landscape, till & seed the area and improve road frontage presentation.


Scheduled Project Dates:



POA Entrances, Islands & Frontages Project
Free

This project involves:

  • Gardening/landscaping/planting
  • Pressure washing, painting, scraping
  • Irrigation repair/maintenance

The Sheppard, Cypresswood and Oakwood entrances each have sponsor households that lead maintenance, repair and improvement efforts. We are still asking for sponsors to lead in the following spaces:

  • Island (Maple & Oakwood)
  • Island (Cul-de-sac at 2227 Lakefront Drive)
  • Frontage (Clubhouse front fence area)
  • Frontage (Sports Complex road frontage)

You may volunteer to be a sponsor or a helper for this project.


Scheduled Project Dates:




Clubhouse Entrance Improvement Project
Free

This project involves:


  • Sign refurbishment/painting
  • Light electrical work
  • Fence repair
  • Post hole digging
  • Gardening/landscaping

This project involves placing posts with solar lanterns at the gate, posts around the cul-de-sac for parking control, reconditioning, cleaning, repainting the park sign and replanting the circle bed.


Scheduled project dates:



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