POA Project Volunteers (Project dates are listed in each description)

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About this event
This project involves:
Phase 2A of this project is to complete the floating work platform, launch it, and complete repairs out to, but not including, the damaged T-head.
Phase 2B of this project is to replace damaged dock support posts and re-construct the destroyed dock T-Head. This phase requires heavy lifting, operating pump equipment And working over/in water.
Scheduled work days are:
Saturday May 9th 2026 9 AM to 4 PM
Monday May 11th 2026. 9 AM to 4 PM
This project involves:
Our focus is to clean, repair cracks and re-face the court surfaces. We will lay pickleball lines on both tennis courts and repair/reinstall court nets. We will also landscape, till & seed the area and improve road frontage presentation.
Scheduled Project Dates:
This project involves:
The Sheppard, Cypresswood and Oakwood entrances each have sponsor households that lead maintenance, repair and improvement efforts. We are still asking for sponsors to lead in the following spaces:
You may volunteer to be a sponsor or a helper for this project.
Scheduled Project Dates:
This project involves:
This project involves placing posts with solar lanterns at the gate, posts around the cul-de-sac for parking control, reconditioning, cleaning, repainting the park sign and replanting the circle bed.
Scheduled project dates:
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