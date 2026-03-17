POA Project Volunteers (Project dates are listed in each description)

This project involves:

Carpentry work

Working over water (work platform)

Light & Heavy lifting

Phase 2A of this project is to complete the floating work platform, launch it, and complete repairs out to, but not including, the damaged T-head.





Phase 2B of this project is to replace damaged dock support posts and re-construct the destroyed dock T-Head. This phase requires heavy lifting, operating pump equipment And working over/in water.





Scheduled work days are:





Saturday May 9th 2026 9 AM to 4 PM

Monday May 11th 2026. 9 AM to 4 PM