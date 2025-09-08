POA Volunteers for Halloween Haunted House with Eats & Treats

Lake Wales, FL 33898, USA
You are volunteering for 1 or more days to help with setup from OCT 25th to OCT 30th at the sports complex. We will be setting up the Haunted House all week.
Please enter the date/dates you can help when prompted? Set-up requires cleaning, organizing, light-lifting, carrying objects under 30 lbs, reaching and problem solving tasks.
You are volunteering for duty on the 31st of OCT at the sports complex from 1 PM to 10 PM. On Site Volunteers needed include:
You are volunteering for NOV 1st from 9 AM to 1 PM to help with tear-down & clean-up of the Sports Complex. Tasks require cleaning, organizing, light-lifting, carrying objects under 30 lbs, reaching and problem solving tasks.
