POA Volunteers for Halloween Haunted House with Eats & Treats

9330 Pinetree Dr

Lake Wales, FL 33898, USA

Set-up Volunteer
You are volunteering for 1 or more days to help with setup from OCT 25th to OCT 30th at the sports complex. We will be setting up the Haunted House all week.


Please enter the date/dates you can help when prompted? Set-up requires cleaning, organizing, light-lifting, carrying objects under 30 lbs, reaching and problem solving tasks.

On Site Volunteer
You are volunteering for duty on the 31st of OCT at the sports complex from 1 PM to 10 PM. On Site Volunteers needed include:

  • Popcorn Production x 2 (1-4 PM)
  • Power & light control x 1 (4-9 PM)
  • Cashier x 2 (4 - 9 PM)
  • Food Sales x 2 (4-9 PM)
  • Traffic & Parking Control x 2 (4-9 PM)
  • Children's games attendant x 6 (4-9 PM)
  • Security/Safety monitor x 1 (4-9 PM)
Tear-down/Clean-Up Volunteer
You are volunteering for NOV 1st from 9 AM to 1 PM to help with tear-down & clean-up of the Sports Complex. Tasks require cleaning, organizing, light-lifting, carrying objects under 30 lbs, reaching and problem solving tasks.

