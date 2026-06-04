Pocket Full of Hope Run

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About this event
Enjoy either the 5K or the 1 mile fun run and all of the fun activities planned.
This ticket will get you admission to our 1 mile fun run and all of the family friendly activities.
Benefits will include...
Your contribution will be helping an individual or family in need.
Benefits will include...
Your contribution will be helping an individual or family in need.
Benefits will include...
Your contribution will be helping at least 1 family with their immediate needs.
Benefits will include...
Your contribution will be helping at least 3 families with their immediate needs.
$
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