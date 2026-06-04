Grandpa’s Pocket

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Grandpa’s Pocket

About this event

Pocket Full of Hope Run

8901 S 154th St

Omaha, NE 68138, USA

Adult registration
$40

Enjoy either the 5K or the 1 mile fun run and all of the fun activities planned.

10 and under registration
$25

This ticket will get you admission to our 1 mile fun run and all of the family friendly activities.

Individual Sponsor
$150

Benefits will include...

  • Your company name and logo on signage at the event
  • Recognition of contributions on social media.
  • One (1) free run registration and one t-shirt

Your contribution will be helping an individual or family in need.

Family Sponsor
$250

Benefits will include...

  • Your company name and logo on signage at the event and along the run, advertising your business
  • Recognition of contributions on social media
  • Business name on our event t-shirt
  • Two (2) free run registrations and 2 tshirts

Your contribution will be helping an individual or family in need.

Community Sponsor
$500

Benefits will include...

  • Your company name and logo on signage at the event and along the run, advertising your business
  • Recognition of contributions on social media
  • Business name on our event t-shirt
  • Four (4) free run registrations/4 tshirts

Your contribution will be helping at least 1 family with their immediate needs.

Title Sponsor
$1,500

Benefits will include...

  • Your company name and logo on signage at the event and along the run, advertising your business
  • Recognition of contributions on social media (before and after the event)
  • Business name prominently displayed on our event t-shirt
  • Four (4) free run registrations and 4 tshirts

Your contribution will be helping at least 3 families with their immediate needs.

Add a donation for Grandpa’s Pocket

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