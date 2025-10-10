Pocketbook BINGO!

All Souls Community Church

81 Washington Ave, Suffern, NY 10901, USA

Advance Purchase Admission
$50
ticketing.rate.earlyBirdChip

Doors open at 6, BINGO starts at 7

Bring your own food and beverage, we'll provide the fun!

Admission at the Door
$55

Doors open at 6, BINGO starts at 7

Bring your own food and beverage, we'll provide the fun!

Shoulder Bag Sponsor $550+
$550

Become a Shoulder Bag sponsor and be recognized with table, banner and social media signage and a grateful mention in each scholarship winner's award letter

Handbag Sponsor $250+
$250

Become a Handbag sponsor and be recognized on our banner and table signage.

Clutch Sponsor $100+
$100

Become a Clutch sponsor and be recognized on our table signage.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing