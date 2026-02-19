Pocketbook Bingo

Hosted by
About this event
Includes entry and 10 single chance bingo games
Includes entry and 10 bingo games on a Big 3 chance board
Name & Logo on Program, Social Media posts & Table Number. Announcement night of event. Includes 10 single bingo cards for up to 10 people. Business name displayed in front of handbag.
Name & Logo on Program and Social Media posts. 5 single bingo cards for up to 5 people. Business name displayed in front of bag.
Your name will appear in our program and will be announced before the game is called.
2026 Calendar Raffle
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!